Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FISH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Sailfish Royalty Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FISH

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:45 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are two cornerstone assets on advanced stage projects in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold project (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; and an up to 3.5% NSR on the Tocantinzinho gold project in the prolific Tapajos district of northern Brazil. The acquisition of Terraco Gold Corp. adds a potential cornerstone asset: an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Sailfish Royalty Declares Q2 2024 Dividend

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 in the amount of US$0.0125 per common share that will be payable on July 15, 2024 to Sailfish shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2024.

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend policy on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company's then current financial position, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividend payments may be subject to withholding taxes.

Sailfish Reports Q1 2024 Results

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2024 Highlights:

Sailfish Reports Annual and Q4 2023 Results

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("Q4 2023"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2023 Highlights:

Close-up of a gold bar with "20g Fine Gold 999.9" inscribed on it.

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Feeling the weight of the Trump Administration’s tariff policy, Switzerland’s government is offering to encourage Swiss gold refiners to invest in the US gold refining industry.

The Swiss are suffering under one of the highest Trump tariff rates globally. In effect since August 7, 2025, US officials say the 39 percent tariff on Swiss imports is necessary to address an estimated US$48 billion trade deficit.

The tariff targets many of the European nation’s most iconic industries, such as chocolate, luxury watches, coffee machines and even gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 2, 2025 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant assay results from its first drill hole at the Tichka Est G old P roject, part of the ongoing 1,500-meters summer diamond drill program at the Zone B gold discovery, an area of approximately one square kilometer within Stellar's 82km 2 permit area in Morocco.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Mount Hope Mining

Sitka Gold VP of corporate development Mike Burke

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF,FWB:1RF) is gearing up for a potential resource update for its RC gold project in the Yukon, as more drill results come in from its 30,000 meter program.

“We're doing 30,000 meters this year. With the success we've had, we've been able to release about a third of our drilling so far. So we're still waiting for a lot of drill results, which is typical,” said Mike Burke, Sitka Gold’s vice president of corporate development.

“We'll see results rolling in between now and Christmas time, and maybe even a little bit later, depending on how the labs are doing. But with that amount of drilling, we'll certainly be in a position to update our resources on the Blackjack and Eiger.”

