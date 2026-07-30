Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FG

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FG

Trading resumes in:

Company: Falcon Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:00 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/30/c2333.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Falcon Goldfg:cctsxv:fgbase metals investing
FG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold

Generating and Exploring Precious Metal Assets in Prolific Jurisdictions Across the Americas

Generating and Exploring Precious Metal Assets in Prolific Jurisdictions Across the Americas Keep Reading...
Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

Red Metal Resources Ltd. ("Red Metal" or the "Company") (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF, OTCPINK: RMESF, FSE: I660) is providing an update on the impact of recent rainfall in the Vallenar region of Chile's Atacama Region on activities at its Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property ("Carrizal" or the... Keep Reading...
OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 5th - 6th. The two-day event will feature live presentations from executives representing innovative OTCQB-listed companies across... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Extends Strike Length of Mineralization at Silver Hill with 65m South Step Out from SH26-19

Metalsource Mining Extends Strike Length of Mineralization at Silver Hill with 65m South Step Out from SH26-19

Hole SH26-27 identifies approximately 15 metres (core length) of mineralization, representing the largest southern step out completed to date and extending the known Silver Hill system approximately 65 metres beyond Hole SH26-19. Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Identifies Widespread Rare Earth Element Anomalies at Burchell, Plans Next Phase of Exploration

Bold Ventures Identifies Widespread Rare Earth Element Anomalies at Burchell, Plans Next Phase of Exploration

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that widespread Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies have now been identified in grab samples and drill core within the Hermia pluton in the northern part of Bold's Burchell Project (the "Project"), located... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Strengthens Leadership Team and Liquidity Position

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Strengthens Leadership Team and Liquidity Position

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes that MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), a U.S.-based company in which it owns an approximately 17% fully diluted equity interest, has announced a series of senior... Keep Reading...
MHM Jun26 Quarterly Report

MHM Jun26 Quarterly Report

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced MHM Jun26 Quarterly ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

Black Dragon Announces LOI Signing for Puchasing of Sand Plant

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

Metalsource Mining Extends Strike Length of Mineralization at Silver Hill with 65m South Step Out from SH26-19

Related News

gold investing

Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver's Next Six Months — Price Targets, My Outlook

uranium investing

Report Unveils Undeclared Uranium in DRC Cobalt Exports

artificial intelligence investing

AI Power Crunch Drives Huge Expansion in Off-Grid BESS

energy investing

Purecore Signs Definitive Agreement with Skyharbour for Yurchison Uranium Property Option in Athabasca Basin

energy investing

Skyharbour Signs Definitive Agreement with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

precious metals investing

NevGold Appoints Scott Bensing as Independent Non-Executive Director; Key US-Based External And Government Relations Board Appointment To Support Strategic Initiatives

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals and Temas Resources Successfully Complete Metallurgical Scoping Test Achieving Vanadium Recoveries of 97.4% and Titanium Recoveries up to 90.8% and Announce a Pathway Towards a Pilot Plant for Radar Critical Minerals Project