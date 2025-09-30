Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EMR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EMR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Emergent Metals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: EMR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Emgold MiningTSXV:EMR
EMR:CA
TSXV:EMR

Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR,OTC Pink:EGMCF,FWB:EMLM) is a junior gold and base metal exploration company focused on advancing its projects in Nevada and Quebec. Nevada is the number one mining jurisdiction in the world according to the Fraser Institute, which also ranked Quebec fourth worldwide. Emgold has developed a pipeline of early-stage to advanced-stage projects including six located in Nevada and one in Quebec.

Each of Emgold’s properties has been developed through the company’s three-step business model. First, the company makes strategic acquisitions of quality assets that are close to existing mines or advanced-stage projects, have a discounted acquisition costs, have locational or geologic synergies and/or are easily accessible to minimize exploration costs. Second, Emgold creates value by reinterpreting and computerizing historical data and by using modern exploration techniques, such as geophysics, to advance its projects. Finally, the company does monetization of its assets through sale, joint venture, option or royalty transactions with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. Using a baseball analogy, the company is looking for singles, doubles, triples and home runs by creating multiple opportunities and maximizing the potential for success.

Creating Value By Acquiring and Advancing Gold and Base Metal Assets in Nevada and Quebec

