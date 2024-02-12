Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - COSA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - COSA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cosa Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: COSA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 02/13/2024

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/12/c6610.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cosa ResourcesCOSA:CCCSE:COSAEnergy Investing
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
