Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$135,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI,OTC:RIINF) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of August 2025, the Company trucked 1,448 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of unsorted mineralized fine material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$135,000 for the August 2025 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 1.39% Cu, 0.27 gt Au and 12.2 gt Ag. The mineralized fines are less than minus 58 inches in size and too fine to be segregated in the ore sorter.

Proceeds from the sale of mineralized material will be used to offset costs associated with on-going care and maintenance at BRM and costs associated with engineering studies required for and in support of completion of the final permit application to restart the mill and underground operations. The underground continues to be maintained in a dewatered condition. As of August month-end, the ore sorter was decommissioned and the sorter was subsequently returned to the owner in Idaho on September 10, 2025.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 9% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

