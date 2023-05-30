FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 30, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company is pleased that the Ontario Legislature has approved Bill 71 containing changes to the Ontario Mining Act which marks the way for regulations of the recovery permit. The recovery permit will be a streamlined method to reprocess historic mine wastes like the Beaver Mine and Castle Mine stamp mill tailings.

"We are excited that Bill 71 is approved and will lead to new developments in regulation in Ontario including the mineral recovery permit. This should enable us to process tailings like those at the Beaver Mine in a cost effective and timely manner and could lead to new opportunities that previously had unneeded hurdles. Not only will this allow companies like Canada Silver Cobalt to turn historic hazards into profits but gives us the opportunity to clean out deleterious elements from the environment, and restacking or disposing of tailings in a cleaner more stable fashion," said Matt Halliday, P.Geo. President of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Potential Sites for Application of Recovery Permit:

Beaver Mine Tailings

Canada Silver Cobalt Works completed 127 sonic holes for 354 meters recovered at the Beaver Mine and 378 samples were assayed for silver, cobalt, nickel and copper. The grade for tailings was high with silver assays ranging from 13.7 to 314 grams per tonne. See news release from February 5, 2021,

Castle Mine Tailings

SGS Lakefield produced a gravity concentrate from the Castle Mine tailings grading 389 g/t silver. 0.63 g/t gold and 0.20% cobalt. See news release from March 1, 2019.

According to Ontario's Critical Minerals Strategy , the government is encouraging mineral recovery from mining waste. Mining is becoming cleaner through new technology that reduces environmental impacts. To facilitate mineral recovery, Ontario amended the Mining Act to introduce the new recovery permit. This will allow the reprocessing of mining wastes without the requirement to file a mine production closure plan or obtain a mining lease. The government has stated it is committed to developing the regulatory framework for the mineral recovery program, and is exploring innovative solutions for rethinking mining wastes. The intention is to measure success by reducing the burden and realizing cost savings for the mineral development sector, reduce the time an application takes, increase clarity on the regulatory requirement and application process.

Part of the framework:

To obtain a recovery permit to undertake this activity, an applicant is required to demonstrate in its application that it will remediate the land such that the condition of the land, with respect to one or more of: (i) public health and safety or (ii) the environment, is improved following the recovery and remediation activities.  (Source: Environmental Registry of Ontario March 2, 2023 ero.ontario.ca )

The recovery permit provisions have not yet come into force.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The Beaver tailings were sampled using a Sonic drill. The drill holes are all vertical with a maximum hole length of 4.78 m and a maximum sample length of 1.6 m (average individual sample length 0.8 m). Drill sample recovery is around 85%. Two quality control samples (blank and standards) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The tailings samples were placed in a plastic bag, tagged and sealed then shipped to ALS laboratory Val D'Or. The entire sample was dried, weighed and fully pulverized up to 250 g 85%

A 120-kilogram sample from the Castle mine's historic tailings pond was randomly collected in pails and subsequently transported by courier to SGS Laboratories, an accredited lab in Lakefield, Ontario. Samples were submitted for assay. Aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption finish were used for silver, gold, cobalt, nickel and copper analysis.

Cautionary Statement

No resource estimate or economic analysis of the Castle tailings area has been carried out by the Company.

Canada Cobalt will not be basing a production decision at Castle on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and as a result there is increased uncertainty and there are multiple technical and economic risks of failure associated with such a decision. These risks, among others, include areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.  A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksTSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its May 3, 2023 news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced a delay in the filing of its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").  The Company announced that it not file the Annual Documents by the prescribed legal deadline of May 1, 2023 due to the fact that the Company had to make the necessary arrangements with its auditors to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete the annual financial statements, with the goal of filing the Annual Documents on or before May 26, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2023 the Company has closed the 2 nd final tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 9,331,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $466,550. The Company also issued 3,628,125 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds of $290,250 for an aggregate of $756,800 in the 2 nd and final tranche together with the 1 st tranche closing of $825,100 the total gross proceeds raised in both tranches are $1,581,900.  The financing is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has begun work at Castle East with a new, first stage stripping plan to follow up on shallow gold and silver mineralization.

"Stripping and trenching have historically been very important in the Cobalt Mining camp. We are getting back to the basics to see what is under the overburden at Castle East, to follow up on distinct, shallow gold and silver intercepts in the planned stripping zone. We are motivated to see if there is a surface expression. We are also excited to follow up on the previously identified gold zone on the property," commented Matthew Halliday P.Geo., President and COO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 3, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has obtained a management cease-trade order ("MCTO") from the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BSCS"), the Company's principal regulator, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") with respect to the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") compliant technical report dated April 6, 2023 on SEDAR for its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The updated report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP and Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP. The report updates the NI 43-101 report dated July 4, 2022 prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc . The updated NI 43-101 report recommends a work program in an amount of $500,000 on the Graal project, including a diamond drilling program for 2,000 metres

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered Unit Private placement (the "Unit Financing"). The Corporation raised proceeds of $300,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 Units

Pursuant to the terms of the Unit Financing, each Unit is offered at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for a two year period, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the common shares trade at $0.20 or higher for a period of 10 days, including days where there is no trading. There were no finder's fees paid and no insiders participated in the Unit Financing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The field crews are on track to complete the Phase 1 fully funded exploration program before August including prospecting, mapping, and sampling of all 64 properties in Ontario (Fig. 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has repeated the production of a high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) grading 99.87% with lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . Several kilograms of the high purity Li 2 CO 3 were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Pilot Plant, solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) where the final processing was completed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helen Cai Joins Largo's Board of Directors

Helen Cai Joins Largo's Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces the appointment of Helen Cai as an independent director to its Board of Directors (the " Board ") and the resignation of Ms. Koko Yamamoto.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005909/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with North Shore Energy Metals for South Falcon Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Canada

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Gold Investing

Strong Metallurgical Testwork Results For Growing High-Grade Never Never Gold Deposit

technology investing

Airborne Geophysical Survey Completed Targeting LCT- Pegmatite Potential At Stelar Metal’s Trident Project

×