Canada Nickel Awards Exclusive Mandate for US$600 million Investment Tax Credit Loan Facility to SB1 Markets AS

Canada Nickel Awards Exclusive Mandate for US$600 million Investment Tax Credit Loan Facility to SB1 Markets AS

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC,OTC:CNIKF) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has appointed SB1 Markets AS ("SB1 Markets") as exclusive advisor to arrange debt financing of up to US$600 million. The facility would allow the Company to monetize Investment Tax Credits expected to be generated by the construction of its Crawford Nickel Project.  The Company expects the financing to be arranged by the end of 2026, in advance of a final investment decision on Crawford targeted for 2027. There can be no assurance that the proposed financing will be completed, and, if completed, the terms of such financing would be included in a subsequent release.

Mark Selby, CEO and Director of Canada Nickel Company said, "We are very pleased to work with SB1 Markets, a global leader with deep experience and a highly successful track record in providing debt financing for natural resource projects.  With a final permitting decision expected shortly, we can now move more aggressively on key components of our project financing as we advance towards a final investment decision.  This bridge financing is central to Crawford's overall capital structure; it allows us to deploy Canada's generous investment tax credits available for critical mineral projects in Canada to fund more than half of the equity capital we need to build Crawford."

About SB1 Markets

SB1 Markets AS is a leading Nordic investment bank, jointly owned by SpareBank 1 and Swedbank and providing investment banking services across DCM, ECM, advisory, research, sales, corporate access, and FICC. The firm is headquartered in Norway and Sweden with around 270 professionals. SB1 Markets has arranged transactions for a total value of approximately USD 70bn over the last twelve months and financing natural resource companies and projects is a core part of the company's business.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes the ability of the Company to qualify for critical minerals tax credits, complete the financing described in this release and otherwise finance and construct the Crawford Nickel Project, deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, and the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: inability to repay the loan or comply with the covenants set out in the loan agreement; the ability to obtain the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the matters described herein; the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-awards-exclusive-mandate-for-us600-million-investment-tax-credit-loan-facility-to-sb1-markets-as-302808281.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

canada nickel companytsxv:cncbase metals investing
CNC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company

Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel

Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Options Maude Lake Property; CEO Scott McLean Receives PGO Award of Merit

Transition Metals Options Maude Lake Property; CEO Scott McLean Receives PGO Award of Merit

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM,OTC:TNTMF) ("Transition" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") for its Maude Lake Ni-Cu-PGE project (the "Project") with Springbok Ventures Inc. ("Springbok"). The property is located in the in Pays... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Continues to Expand High Grade Corridor at Silver Hill with Successful Step Out Drilling

Metalsource Mining Continues to Expand High Grade Corridor at Silver Hill with Successful Step Out Drilling

Hole SH26-18 returns 11.8 metres grading 245 g/t AgEq, including 1,580 g/t AgEq over 0.64 m, while extending mineralization 28 metres south of SH26-08 and beyond historical workings, supporting the continuity of a growing polymetallic system and improving targeting confidence toward higher grade... Keep Reading...
Fathom Announces New Zones of Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Announces New Zones of Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase-2 drill program at Gochager Lake continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of BHEM (borehole electromagnetic surveying) targeting. Follow-up drilling of off-hole... Keep Reading...
Aston Bay Provides Update on the Storm Copper Project - Advancing Towards Development

Aston Bay Provides Update on the Storm Copper Project - Advancing Towards Development

Potential for Storm to be one of Canada's next copper producers continues to strengthen with feasibility study work nearing completion and permitting activities progressing TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY,OTC:ATBHF)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Reports $397,500 in Warrant Exercises and Engages Marketing Consulting Firm

Red Metal Reports $397,500 in Warrant Exercises and Engages Marketing Consulting Firm

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received gross proceeds of $397,500 from the exercise of 4,354,167 common share purchase warrants. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for its... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims, Outlines 2026 Work Program at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims, Outlines 2026 Work Program at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired four additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, Northwestern Ontario, approximately 40 km south of Dryden, Ontario. The property size now... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Initiates Diamond Drill Program At Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-01, Intersecting 129.72 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Identifies Two Massive Sulphide Zones

Transition Metals Options Maude Lake Property; CEO Scott McLean Receives PGO Award of Merit

Metalsource Mining Continues to Expand High Grade Corridor at Silver Hill with Successful Step Out Drilling

Related News

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Initiates Diamond Drill Program At Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-01, Intersecting 129.72 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Identifies Two Massive Sulphide Zones

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Intersects 2.41 g/t Gold and 68.5 g/t Silver Over 15.24 Metres; Expands Ongoing Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

battery metals investing

Saga Metals Consolidates Legacy Lithium Project and Expands Large Contiguous Lithium-Focused Land Package in Eastern James Bay, Quebec Amid Spodumene Price Rally

uranium investing

Uranium Market Reset: Consolidation Today, Deficit Tomorrow

uranium investing

Canadian Government Outlines Nuclear Strategy, Aims for "Energy Superpower" Status

gold investing

Guinea Bans Raw Gold Exports to Force Domestic Refining