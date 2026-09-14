Canada Nickel Announces Selection of SMS Equipment Inc. and Komatsu for $1.5 billion Load & Haul Fleet Purchase

Highlights:
- Komatsu and their largest Canadian dealer SMS Equipment have been selected to supply load and haul and support mining fleet for the Crawford Nickel Project.
- More than 300 machines with a current value of approximately C$1.5 billion are expected to be purchased over the 40-year project life.
- The automation and electrification technology employed by Komatsu equipment is aligned with Canada Nickel's vision to make Crawford one of the most advanced mining operations globally.
- Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC,OTC:CNIKF) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced that the Company has selected Komatsu, and their largest Canadian dealer, SMS Equipment to supply load and haul and associated support mining fleet to its Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford"). The Company received comprehensive proposals from four equipment vendors and, after careful consideration across a wide range of criteria, selected Komatsu for its proven technologies in automation and electrification, which are aligned with the Company's vision of safe, sustainable and low carbon production of critical minerals from Crawford.
Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel said, "The selection of Komatsu and SMS Equipment to provide the load and haul mining and support fleet to Crawford marks a major step in the development of this project. I am very excited about the potential value that could be unlocked by applying Komatsu's proven technologies, including DISPATCH for fleet management, and FrontRunner for autonomous haul trucks. Komatsu and SMS Equipment also have considerable experience implementing trolley-assisted truck haulage, which significantly reduces diesel fuel consumption and CO2 emissions while facilitating an easy transition to battery-powered electric vehicles which are anticipated to be available when the Company expects to begin production. We expect that SMS Equipment's experience implementing these technologies at other Canadian operations and demonstrated commitment to our project can substantially de-risk the project start-up and ongoing operation. We look forward to continuing to advance Crawford towards a construction decision in 2027."
SMS Equipment's President and CEO, Robin Heard stated, "We view Crawford as one of the most important new mining projects in Canada, and we are looking forward to partnering with Canada Nickel's experienced team to execute their vision."
The Company expects to complete negotiation of definitive agreements with SMS Equipment and Komatsu by the first quarter of 2027, along with fleet support agreements, and the previously announced fleet financing arrangements with Taykwa Tagamou Nation.
About Canada Nickel Company
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.
For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs
Email: sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com
Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Midlothian and Bannockburn Projects, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, timing and completion (if at all) of additional mineral resource estimates, the potential of the Timmins Nickel District, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.
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