FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Highlights

  • First four holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometres

  • Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five metres thick

  • Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm:
    • mineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral
    • more than triple Crawford's content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces positive preliminary drill results from the first four holes on the Midlothian Property (the "Property" or "Midlothian"), located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario .

The Company has drilled four holes totaling 1,548 metres to complete its initial phase of testing a large geophysical target 2.7 kilometres along strike by up to 800 metres thick and open at depth.

Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company, said, "This is the latest in a string of regional exploration successes – Reid, Deloro , Sothman, Texmont, and now Midlothian – as we unlock the potential of the Timmins Nickel District.  Midlothian is one of our ten targets with a geophysical footprint larger than Crawford.  While we are waiting for assays, we are very excited by the preliminary mineralogy results which included the presence of heazlewoodite and significant amounts of awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy, and significant amounts of brucite, the most highly reactive mineral for carbon sequestration, at more than triple the average amount at Crawford.  Each success with our geophysical targeting increases the probability of success with the balance of the portfolio and we look forward to further successes across our regional exploration program in 2023."

Midlothian Property

Access to Midlothian is via an all-weather gravel road west from the town of Matachewan.  Midlothian is an option agreement between Canada Nickel, Canadian Gold Miner Corp. (70%) and Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (30%) whereby Canada Nickel can earn a 100% undivided interest to fifty (50) mining claims covering the Property through a combination of cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures over four years which was outlined in our news release of November 22, 2021 .

Historically, a total of 30 holes were drilled over the last 50 years by various operators with 23 holes intersecting serpentinized peridotite/dunite and 17 holes ending while still in the ultramafics. Six drillholes, each intersected over 100 metres of continuous, uninterrupted dunite/ultramafic, with LM08-01 intersecting 263.8 metres to the end of hole.  Seven holes had nickel assays, with the best interval in hole LM08-01 which yielded 0.24% nickel across core length of 345 metres with the final 42 metres grading 0.30% nickel. Nickel sampling was not continuous down most drillholes.
(see release dated November 22, 2021 for further details)

Current Drill Results

Four holes were drilled along a strike length of two kilometres, all oriented to the south with an inclination of -50 o and maximum length of 400 metres.  Overburden in the area varied between 2.0 and 7.7 metres in downhole length (less than 5 metres thick).

MID23-01 was collared toward the centre of the intrusion and intersected 343 metres of highly serpentinized dunite starting at 2.0 metres and ending at 345 metres. Selected samples were taken for metallurgical testing (QEMSCAN) that confirmed the samples were well-serpentinized with varying amounts of heazlewoodite and awaruite.  The hole encountered two narrow (~0.5 metres) dikes.

MID23-02 was collared approximately 400 metres west of MID23-01 and intersected a continuous unit of serpentinized dunite below 7.7 metres of overburden to the end of hole at 401 metres.  Selected samples were taken for metallurgical testing (QEMSCAN) which confirmed the samples were well-serpentenized and contained awaruite from 0.35% awaruite to 0.49% awaruite. These samples also indicated brucite content of 8.7 to 10.9% more than triple the content at Crawford.

MID23-03 was collared approximately 400 metres west of MID23-02, and within 300 metres of the western margin of the ultramafic target. The hole intersected a continuous unit of serpentinized dunite below 5.0 metres of overburden until the end of hole at 401 metres, interrupted only by a 5.5 metre dike.

MID23-04 was collared approximately two kilometres east of MID23-03 and within 400 metres of the eastern margin of the ultramafic target. The hole intersected a sequence of pyroxenite, peridotite and dunite starting at 4.0 metres downhole.  This sequence is typically found on the contact of these ultramafic sills. A continuous unit was logged from 80.0 – 401.0 metres as a strongly serpentinized dunite.

Table 1: Midlothian QEMSCAN results (Selected samples)


Mineral Content (%)

Hole

Interval (m)

Awaruite

Heazlewoodite

Brucite

MID23-01

27.5-27.6

0.00

0.29

0.74

94.5-94.7

0.18

0.01

2.15

146.4-146.5

0.16

0.00

1.18

196.6-196.7

0.05

0.03

2.49

325.8-325.9

0.16

0.05

1.58

MID23-02

38.9-39.0

0.49

0.01

9.36

108.2-108.4

0.46

0.00

10.91

168.7-168.8

0.35

0.00

9.42

263.0 263.1

0.35

0.00

8.69

Awaruite typically contains 72% Ni, 28% Fe
Heazlewoodite typically contains 73% Ni, 27% S

Figure 1 – Plan View of Midlothian – Current and Historic Drilling Overlain on Total Magnetic Intensity (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 2: Midlothian Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

MID23-01

499710

5303026

180

-50

345

MID23-02

499299

5303052

180

-50

401

MID23-03

498902

5303053

180

-50

401

MID23-04

500915

5303042

180

-50

401

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum, and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby

CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero nickel and generation of an additional  tonnes of CO 2 credits per tonne of nickel produced after offsetting all emissions, the  potential to turn nickel mine into a generator of carbon credits rather than generator of carbon emissions, the production of estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of carbon credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO 2 of credits over expected life of mine at Crawford, the ability to monetize carbon credits, the ability to quantify carbon capture, emission estimates, the brucite content of the deposit, the scalability of the process, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study including the viability of the inclusion of the IPT Carbonation Process and related facilities as part of the project, the results of Crawford's PEA, including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canada Nickel Continues Rapid Progression of Crawford Nickel Project Federal Permitting

TORONTO , April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce commencement of the Impact Statement Phase for the Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford" or "the Crawford Project") under the Impact Assessment Act.

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel said, "As we now enter the second phase of the Impact Assessment process, we'd like to express our appreciation to our partners, stakeholders, and Indigenous communities for their continued engagement, and to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for their timely actions in efficiently progressing the Impact Assessment process for Crawford. As we continue our rapid progression through project permitting, Canada Nickel remains committed to ensuring thorough, meaningful baseline assessments, impact analysis, and engagement."

An Important Step for the Crawford Nickel Project

The Impact Assessment process is a planning and decision-making tool used by regulators, Indigenous communities, the general public, stakeholders, and proponents to emphasize the positive and resolve or mitigate the negative impacts of a proposed major project, and to ensure that the development of the project is in the public's best interest. The Impact Statement Phase, the second phase of the process, culminates with the proponent's submission of the Impact Statement, a detailed technical document that identifies and assesses the potential impacts of a project and the measures proposed to mitigate those effects.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby ,
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647 256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-continues-rapid-progression-of-crawford-nickel-project-federal-permitting-301790109.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c6010.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Demonstrates Robust Nickel Recoveries at the Reid Ultramafic Nickel Project, Announces Closing of Texmont Acquisition

Highlights

  • First metallurgical test at Reid delivers highest grade nickel sulphide concentrate yet achieved by Canada Nickel
  • Overall nickel recovery of 63% with half of recovered nickel reporting to nickel sulphide concentrate grading 60%
  • Results achieved utilizing existing flowsheet design developed for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce robust nickel recoveries from the first metallurgical test on a sample from the Reid property.

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of the Company's C$44.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement on March 2, 2023 (collectively, the " Offering "), the syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the " Underwriters "), have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 950,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.77 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.7 million (the " Over-Allotment Option ").

Canada Nickel Confirms High Grade Near-Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Figure 1 – Plan View of Texmont – Historic Drill results Overlain on TMI (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Highlights

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Anglo American Investment and Bought Deal Public Offering for Total Proceeds of C$44 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Further to its press release dated March 23, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Offering"). The Company has increased the size of the Offering to up to 8,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $595,000. The upsized offering of Units is now expected to close on or about April 19, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units"), at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.075.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce two concurrent non-brokered private placements (collectively, the "Offerings") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DRILL RESULTS AT ARCH:

  • A massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% nickel (Ni), 1.61% copper (Cu) and 2.35 g/t Total Precious Metals (TPM) over 3.84 m was intersected down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021 ( see Photo 1 for core sample and Table 1 for drill intersection details) .
  • Significant disseminated + semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in 7 holes ( see Table 1 for details).
  • Geophysics results show untested conductivity down-dip and along strike of current drilling.
  • Near surface massive to disseminated sulphide mineralization at depths of 7- 170 m .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling and geophysics program on the Arch Target conducted during the period of July- October 2022 in Yukon, Canada . The timing of the release of these results was largely impacted by the unprecedented volume of samples from exploration projects throughout Yukon submitted to the ALS preparation lab in Whitehorse .

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 17,365,173 common shares.

Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

Kobo Resources Provides an Overview of the Highly Prospective Gold Discovery at its 100%-Owned Kossou Gold Project in Preparation for its Maiden 8,000+ meter Drill Program

