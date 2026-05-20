CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ACCESS TO FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS INFORMATION

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 financial results and supplementary financial information after Canadian markets close on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors and other stakeholders can access the earnings release and supplementary financial information at www.cgf.com/investor-relations/investor-resources/financial-reports/

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Interested parties are invited to listen to Canaccord Genuity's fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 results conference call via live webcast or a toll-free number.

The conference call may be accessed live and will also be archived on a listen-only basis at: www.cgf.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/conference-calls-and-webcasts/ 

Analysts and institutional investors can call in via telephone at:

  • 1-416-945-7677 (within Toronto)
  • 1-888-699-1199 (toll free in North America)
  • 448-002-797-040 (toll free from the United Kingdom)
  • 612-801-71385 (within Australia)

Please ask to participate in the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Q4/26 results call.  If a conference call ID is requested, please use 34315.

A replay of the conference call will be made available from approximately two hours after the live call on June 4, 2026, until July 4, 2026, at 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 by entering passcode 34315 followed by the (#) key.

ABOUT Canaccord Genuity Group INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets.  Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man. and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/20/c3587.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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