Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:
Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
Dr. Devgan will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

WHEN:
The talk will be webcast live at 2:35 p.m. PST on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay for one year.

WHERE:
The webcast will be available online at investor.cadence.com .

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence ® solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .

© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

cadence-designcdnsnasdaq-cdns
CDNS
The Conversation (0)
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 3.0 Metres of 2.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 3.0 Metres of 2.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Coppet-Cobalt Project. The drill program is designed to test the on strike and down dip potential for additional nickel... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Red Mountain Mining Continues to Advance the United States Critical Minerals Portfolio

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce an update on the Company’s portfolio of high-quality... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 2, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption ("LIFE") (the... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL,OTC:OBULF), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, today announced that management will host a booth at PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Metallurgical Testwork Commences at Oaky Creek High Grade Antimony Prospect

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the commencement of metallurgical testing work for the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

Related News

base metals investing

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

energy investing

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

gold investing

Flow Metals: Advancing Gold-Copper Projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada

precious metals investing

1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

silver investing

Clem Chambers: I Sold My Gold and Silver, What I'm Buying Next

base metals investing

Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

precious metals investing

Share Purchase Plan