Cadence Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Record Backlog of $8.1 Billion
Raising 2026 Revenue Outlook to 19% YoY Growth
Raising 2026 Non-GAAP EPS to $8.10 and Operating Cash Flow to $2 Billion
Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the second quarter of 2026.
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Revenue of $1.584 billion, compared to revenue of $1.275 billion in Q2 2025
- GAAP operating margin of 28.4%, compared to 19.0% in Q2 2025
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 45.5%, compared to 42.8% in Q2 2025
- GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.33, compared to $0.59 in Q2 2025
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $2.11, compared to $1.65 in Q2 2025
- Quarter-end backlog was $8.1 billion and revenue expected to be recognized in the next 12 months from remaining performance obligations was $4.2 billion
"Cadence delivered an outstanding Q2 driven by broad-based strength and the accelerating demand for our AI-driven solutions across both Design for AI and AI for Design fronts," said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. "Cadence is leading the agentic AI transformation in semiconductor design with a healthy environment. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this massive TAM expansion opportunity as the only provider with agentic solutions spanning the full electronic system design flow."
"Cadence delivered excellent results for the second quarter of 2026, with broad-based strength driving double-digit growth across all our businesses," said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With a record backlog and continued business momentum, we are now raising our 2026 outlook to 19% revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin to 44.25%, non-GAAP EPS to $8.10, and operating cash flow to $2 billion at the midpoint."
CFO Commentary
Commentary on the second quarter of 2026 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations .
Business Outlook
For fiscal year 2026, the company expects:
- Revenue in the range of $6.26 billion to $6.34 billion
- GAAP operating margin in the range of 27.75% to 28.75%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 43.75% to 44.75%
- GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $4.76 to $4.86
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $8.05 to $8.15
The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company's geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company's strategy or business operations. The company expects to use the current normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2026 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.
Reconciliations of the financial results and business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, are included in this press release. Revenue growth outlook is based on the midpoint of the range.
Business Highlights
- Launched AuraStack AI Super Agent, the industry's first agentic AI platform for advanced packaging and PCB, extending Cadence's AI Super Agents portfolio to span the full electronic system design flow
- Strong early traction for the AI Super Agents portfolio, with compelling initial customer results across ChipStack, ViraStack and InnoStack
- IP revenue grew more than 40% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for Cadence's Star IP portfolio, highlighted by a significant agreement with Intel and additional wins with leading semiconductor companies
- Core EDA revenue grew 18% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for Cadence's AI portfolio and expanded adoption across hyperscalers, top semiconductor companies and startups
- Hardware delivered another record quarter, adding 12 new customers and significant expansions with hyperscalers and leading AI innovators
- System Design and Analysis revenue grew 37% year-over-year, driven by strong adoption of Cadence's PCB and advanced packaging solutions and continued integration of the Hexagon D&E business
Audio Webcast Scheduled
Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the second quarter 2026 financial results audio webcast today, July 27, 2026, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting July 27, 2026 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending September 16, 2026 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations .
About Cadence
Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .
© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
This press release and related webcast contain forward-looking statements, including Cadence's outlook on future operating results, financial condition, strategic objectives, business model and prospects, technology and product developments, customer adoption and demand, strategic relationships, backlog, industry trends, market growth, tax rates and other statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," and words of similar import and the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Cadence's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: (i) Cadence's ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which it operates and realize the benefits of its investments in research and development, including opportunities presented by AI; (ii) the success of Cadence's efforts to maintain and improve operational efficiency and growth; (iii) the mix of products and services sold, the timing of orders and deliveries and the ability to develop, install or deliver Cadence's products or services; (iv) changes in customer demands or supply constraints that could result in delays in purchases, development, installations or deliveries of Cadence's products or services, including those resulting from consolidation, restructurings and other operational efficiency improvements of Cadence's customers; (v) economic, geopolitical and industry conditions, including export controls, tariffs, other trade restrictions and other government regulations, as well as rising tensions, armed conflicts around the world, increased energy costs and supply chain constraints; (vi) changes in tax laws, interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, inflation rates, Cadence's increased debt levels and obligations and Cadence's ability to repay debt or access capital and debt markets in the future; (vii) legislative or regulatory requirements; (viii) Cadence's pending acquisitions, acquisition of the Hexagon D&E business and other companies, businesses or technologies or the failure to successfully integrate and operate them; (ix) harm caused by compromises in cybersecurity and cybersecurity attacks; (x) capital expenditure requirements and events that affect cash flow, liquidity or reserves, or estimates Cadence may take from time to time with respect to accounts receivable, taxes and tax examinations, litigation, regulatory or other matters; (xi) the effects of any litigation, regulatory, tax or other proceedings to which Cadence is or may become a party or to which Cadence or its products, services, technologies or properties are subject, including Cadence's ongoing obligations under its July 2025 settlement agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS"), any further inquiries or adverse actions by the DOJ, BIS or other foreign governmental authorities and any impact of the settlements on Cadence's operations and business dealings; and (xii) Cadence's ability to successfully meet any environmental, social and governance targets and practices. In addition, the timing and amount of Cadence's repurchases of its common stock are subject to business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, stock price, acquisition opportunities and other factors.
For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements related to Cadence and its business, please refer to Cadence's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and future filings.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cadence disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.
To supplement Cadence's financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence's performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, income or expenses related to foreign currency forward exchange contract and settlement associated with an acquisition, investments, divestitures and Cadence's non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring, loss related to contingent liability and other significant items not directly related to Cadence's core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.
Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence's core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:
|
Operating Margin Reconciliation
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
|
|
28.4
|
%
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
Restructuring
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
Loss related to contingent liability*
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
|
|
45.5
|
%
|
|
42.8
|
%
|
* Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.
|
Net Income Reconciliation
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Net income on a GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
367,076
|
|
|
$
|
160,051
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
146,890
|
|
|
|
118,325
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
79,922
|
|
|
|
23,703
|
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
|
|
32,823
|
|
|
|
26,021
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
(352
|
)
|
|
|
47
|
|
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
|
|
11,430
|
|
|
|
7,778
|
|
Loss related to contingent liability*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
128,545
|
|
Other income or expense related to investments, divestitures and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets
|
|
|
(83,496
|
)
|
|
|
(46,248
|
)
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
28,079
|
|
|
|
31,658
|
|
Net income on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
582,372
|
|
|
$
|
449,880
|
|
* Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.
|
Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Loss related to contingent liability*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
Other income or expense related to investments, divestitures and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets
|
|
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
2.11
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share
|
|
|
276,163
|
|
|
|
272,899
|
|
* Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
| June 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,440,443
|
$
|
3,001,317
|Receivables, net
|
|
1,065,023
|
|
|
944,939
|
|Inventories
|
|
390,378
|
|
|
303,545
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
326,049
|
|
|
419,872
|
|Total current assets
|
|
3,221,893
|
|
|
4,669,673
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
560,161
|
|
|
517,004
|
|Goodwill
|
|
4,914,788
|
|
|
2,749,143
|
|Acquired intangibles, net
|
|
1,874,455
|
|
|
718,223
|
|Deferred taxes
|
|
832,566
|
|
|
917,733
|
|Other assets
|
|
676,462
|
|
|
581,372
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
12,080,325
|
|
$
|
10,153,148
|
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
823,724
|
|
$
|
856,856
|
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|
|
1,025,118
|
|
|
778,435
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
1,848,842
|
|
|
1,635,291
|
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term portion of deferred revenue
|
|
144,453
|
|
|
155,997
|
|Long-term debt
|
|
2,482,200
|
|
|
2,480,150
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
746,867
|
|
|
407,529
|
|Total long-term liabilities
|
|
3,373,520
|
|
|
3,043,676
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
6,857,963
|
|
|
5,474,181
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
12,080,325
|
|
$
|
10,153,148
|
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Revenue:
|Product and maintenance
|
$
|
1,430,668
|
|
$
|
1,170,510
|
|
$
|
2,779,590
|
|
$
|
2,281,360
|
|Services
|
|
153,783
|
|
|
104,931
|
|
|
279,081
|
|
|
236,447
|
|Total revenue
|
|
1,584,451
|
|
|
1,275,441
|
|
|
3,058,671
|
|
|
2,517,807
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of product and maintenance
|
|
175,183
|
|
|
139,298
|
|
|
328,495
|
|
|
255,970
|
|Cost of services
|
|
64,135
|
|
|
44,869
|
|
|
125,370
|
|
|
95,330
|
|Marketing and sales
|
|
241,034
|
|
|
200,595
|
|
|
452,519
|
|
|
403,295
|
|Research and development
|
|
531,273
|
|
|
442,057
|
|
|
1,039,710
|
|
|
881,159
|
|General and administrative
|
|
88,548
|
|
|
69,029
|
|
|
176,765
|
|
|
132,127
|
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
34,315
|
|
|
9,204
|
|
|
54,525
|
|
|
18,126
|
|Loss related to contingent liability
|
|
-
|
|
|
128,545
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
128,545
|
|Restructuring
|
|
(352
|
)
|
|
47
|
|
|
(357
|
)
|
|
(62
|
)
|Total costs and expenses
|
|
1,134,136
|
|
|
1,033,644
|
|
|
2,177,027
|
|
|
1,914,490
|
|Income from operations
|
|
450,315
|
|
|
241,797
|
|
|
881,644
|
|
|
603,317
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(35,136
|
)
|
|
(28,948
|
)
|
|
(66,749
|
)
|
|
(58,066
|
)
|Other income, net
|
|
95,055
|
|
|
67,758
|
|
|
123,442
|
|
|
91,048
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
510,234
|
|
|
280,607
|
|
|
938,337
|
|
|
636,299
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
143,158
|
|
|
120,556
|
|
|
235,601
|
|
|
202,669
|
|Net income
|
$
|
367,076
|
|
$
|
160,051
|
|
$
|
702,736
|
|
$
|
433,630
|
|Net income per share - basic
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
$
|
2.57
|
|
$
|
1.60
|
|Net income per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
$
|
2.56
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
273,955
|
|
|
271,294
|
|
|
273,012
|
|
|
271,633
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
276,163
|
|
|
272,899
|
|
|
274,948
|
|
|
273,264
|
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
$
|
3,001,317
|
|
$
|
2,644,030
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|
|
702,736
|
|
|
433,630
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
201,611
|
|
|
106,592
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
285,073
|
|
|
225,938
|
|Gain on divestitures and investments, net
|
|
(85,817
|
)
|
|
(36,654
|
)
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
76,189
|
|
|
3,241
|
|ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
2,629
|
|Other non-cash items
|
|
3,921
|
|
|
3,502
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses:
|Receivables
|
|
(38,326
|
)
|
|
(11,211
|
)
|Inventories
|
|
(106,987
|
)
|
|
7,528
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
56,296
|
|
|
(24,201
|
)
|Other assets
|
|
(20,470
|
)
|
|
12,239
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
(255,486
|
)
|
|
115,603
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
169,728
|
|
|
21,824
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
3,964
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
990,711
|
|
|
864,624
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of investments
|
|
(39,880
|
)
|
|
(21,596
|
)
|Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments
|
|
162,889
|
|
|
1,989
|
|Proceeds from the sale of IP and other assets
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,500
|
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(101,448
|
)
|
|
(67,146
|
)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
(6,975
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
|
(2,100,292
|
)
|
|
(122,146
|
)
|Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
(2,085,706
|
)
|
|
(197,399
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Payments on revolving credit facility
|
|
(600,000
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
88,840
|
|
|
78,322
|
|Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock
|
|
(140,722
|
)
|
|
(94,334
|
)
|Payments for repurchases of common stock
|
|
(400,006
|
)
|
|
(525,016
|
)
|Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
(451,888
|
)
|
|
(541,028
|
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(13,991
|
)
|
|
52,535
|
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,560,874
|
)
|
|
178,732
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,440,443
|
|
$
|
2,822,762
|
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue)
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|GEOGRAPHY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Year
|Q1
|Q2
|Americas
|
48
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
43
|
%
|
47
|
%
|
47
|
%
|
45
|
%
|
43
|
%
|China
|
11
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
15
|
%
|Other Asia
|
19
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
20
|
%
|Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
15
|
%
|Japan
|
6
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
7
|
%
|Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue)
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2026
|PRODUCT CATEGORY
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Year
|Q1
|Q2
|Core EDA
|
71
|
%
|
71
|
%
|
71
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
70
|
%
|
71
|
%
|
68
|
%
|Semiconductor IP
|
14
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
15
|
%
|System Design and Analysis
|
15
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
17
|
%
|Total
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|
100
|
%
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin
|As of July 27, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
|Year Ending
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2026
|Forecast
|Forecast
|GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue
|27.5% - 28.5%
|27.75% - 28.75%
|Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
9%
|
|
9%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
5%
|
|
5%
|Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
2%
|
|
2%
|Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue†
|43.5% - 44.5%
|43.75% - 44.75%
|† The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share
|As of July 27, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
|Year Ending
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2026
|Forecast
|Forecast
|Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis
|$1.11 to $1.17
|$4.76 to $4.86
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
0.53
|
|
2.06
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
0.29
|
|
1.04
|Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
0.09
|
|
0.44
|Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
-
|
|
0.03
|Other income or expense related to foreign currency forward exchange contract and settlement associated with an acquisition
|
-
|
|
(0.01)
|Other income or expense related to investments, divestitures and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets
|
-
|
|
(0.34)
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.07
|Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis†
|$2.01 to $2.07
|$8.05 to $8.15
|† The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income
|As of July 27, 2026
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ending
|Year Ending
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2026
|($ in millions)
|Forecast
|Forecast
|Net income on a GAAP basis
|$308 to $324
|$1,316 to $1,344
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
146
|
|
569
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
80
|
|
289
|Acquisition and integration-related costs
|
26
|
|
122
|Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses
|
-
|
|
9
|Other income or expense related to foreign currency forward exchange contract and settlement associated with an acquisition
|
-
|
|
(3)
|Other income or expense related to investments, divestitures and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets
|
-
|
|
(95)
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(2)
|
|
19
|Net income on a non-GAAP basis†
|$558 to $574
|$2,226 to $2,254
|† The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
CDNS-IR
Category: Financial, Featured
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260726697902/en/
For more information, please contact:
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408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com
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