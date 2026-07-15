Cadence Introduces AuraStack AI Super Agent, the World's First Agentic AI Platform for PCB and Advanced Packaging

Running on Allegro AI Studio, the AuraStack AI Super Agent delivers up to 2X faster time to market, 15X higher productivity and multiphysics-driven quality across the industry's only silicon-to-system agentic AI stack
Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today introduced the AuraStack™ AI Super Agent on Cadence® Allegro® AI Studio, the world's first agentic AI platform for printed circuit board (PCB) and advanced packaging design, taking designers from system planning to final product in a single AI-native environment. The Cadence AuraStack AI Super Agent, accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA CUDA-X, coordinates domain-specific AI agents across planning, implementation and tightly integrated multiphysics analysis domains to compress the system-design cycle through manufacturing. With the AuraStack AI Super Agent, Cadence is now the only provider with agentic AI solutions spanning the full electronic system design flow, from digital and analog silicon design, advanced packaging, through to PCB design, building on its ChipStack™, InnoStack™ and ViraStack™ AI Super Agents.
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With the AuraStack AI Super Agent, Cadence is now the only provider with agentic AI solutions spanning the full electronic system design flow, from digital and analog silicon design, advanced packaging, through to PCB design, building on its ChipStack™, InnoStack™ and ViraStack™ AI Super Agents.
"The next era of AI infrastructure—spanning data centers, automotive, aerospace and physical AI—will be defined not only by silicon, but by the systems that connect, power and cool it," said Michael Jackson, corporate vice president of R&D for System Design and Analysis at Cadence. "As hyperscale data centers deploy massive AI clusters and other industries advance increasingly intelligent, high-performance systems, engineering teams face growing complexity in PCB and advanced package design. Agentic AI orchestration, combined with trusted EDA and SDA tools, enables customers to move from manual iteration to intelligent, automated design realization."
Agentic AI for Packaging and PCB Design
Building on the same architecture as Cadence's ChipStack AI Super Agent, agentic AI is combined with principled simulation and optimization tools, leveraging a mental model of the design intent, to automate and orchestrate the design exploration, realization and signoff. The AuraStack AI Super Agent brings together automation and optimization for system planning, constraints management, physical structure definition, IP creation and reuse, place and route, design for manufacturability and multiphysics analysis across Cadence's system design and analysis portfolio. It introduces a unified, AI-driven multiphysics foundation that concurrently models and optimizes electrical, thermal and mechanical behavior—including SI/PI, thermal, mechanical stress, drop, vibration and fatigue analysis—within a closed-loop environment, enabling earlier tradeoff evaluation and product-level optimization across the entire design flow. This continuous multiphysics feedback loop enables real-time design convergence, reducing late-stage surprises and improving overall system reliability.
The AuraStack AI Super Agent's key benefits include:
- Accelerating time to market by 2X, with 15X productivity and multiphysics-driven quality—automating complex tasks, expanding design exploration.
- Unifying separate engineering teams around a shared, multiphysics-aware design environment with a single source of truth across domains.
- Advancing early and continuous multiphysics co-optimization to reduce late-stage rework and costly design iterations. Unifies Cadence multiphysics signoff solutions, such as Celsius™ Thermal Solver, Clarity™ 3D Solver for 3D-EM, MSC Nastran™ and Marc™ Linear and Non-Linear Finite Element Analysis Solvers for mechanical analysis, and Sigrity™ X Platform for signal and power integrity.
- Limiting expensive respins by identifying system issues earlier in development.
- Enabling product-level optimization , including co-optimization with advanced packaging approaches.
Industry Leaders Advancing Agentic AI with Cadence
Cadence is collaborating with industry leaders to deploy AuraStack AI Super Agent workflows for real-world advanced IC packaging and PCB design challenges.
NVIDIA is using Cadence to help automate and optimize increasingly complex system design workflows for its engineering teams.
"The scale and complexity of modern AI infrastructure demands a new design approach," said Tim Costa, vice president and general manager of computational engineering at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA's collaboration with Cadence is advancing AI-powered engineering workflows that accelerate design convergence and innovation across the industry. The Cadence AuraStack AI Super Agent and the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer deliver up to 20X faster multiphysics performance, giving our engineers the capability to tackle the most demanding design challenges and bring the next generation of AI infrastructure to life."
Cadence is partnering with TSMC to help customers accelerate advanced package implementation through AI-driven automation, enabling timely design convergence for increasingly complex multi-die systems.
"As advanced packaging complexity grows, customers need new levels of automation to achieve timely design convergence," said Aveek Sarkar, director of the Ecosystem and Alliance Management Division at TSMC. "Our long-standing partnership with Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners like Cadence to deliver advanced package design and verification solutions for TSMC 3DFabric® technologies helps customers accelerate the realization of next-generation multi-die systems for AI and high-performance computing applications. Through our multi-year collaboration on substrate auto routing, we are already enabling customers to boost productivity by 100X while delivering quality of results similar to manual routing."
Socionext is leveraging Cadence to accelerate the automation and optimization of increasingly complex semiconductor package and PCB design workflows.
"AI-driven agents are set to transform IC package and PCB design by automating SI, PI and thermal workflows and enabling generative design," said Iwasaki Toshifumi, lead design execution leading unit, Global Leading Group at Socionext Inc. "This acceleration allows our engineers to focus on higher-value work like architecture exploration, margin optimization, and multiphysics tradeoffs, while capabilities such as automated routing and chip-package-board co-design accelerate convergence and reduce manual effort."
FORVIA HELLA continues to advance intelligent, sustainable mobility solutions that will define the future of automotive technology.
"Working closely with Cadence has fundamentally changed the way FORVIA HELLA develops advanced automotive electronics. Using AI-assisted placement technology, a task involving the placement of 300 components that previously took up to four days can now be completed in just four minutes," said Sven Hoenecke, president & CEO, Electronics NSA at FORVIA HELLA. "This step change in productivity allows our engineers to evaluate more design alternatives, optimize layouts earlier in the development process, and accelerate the development of innovative products without compromising quality. By automating repetitive work, our teams can focus more time on solving complex engineering challenges and bringing new technologies to market faster."
Schneider Electric is collaborating with Cadence to apply AI-driven design automation and engineering expertise to accelerate electronic design workflows and scale institutional knowledge across engineering teams.
"At Schneider Electric, we see AI as much more than a productivity tool. Our collaboration with Cadence has demonstrated the potential of AI to accelerate design activities and improve engineer efficiency," said Daniel Gheno, senior vice president, Innovation and Technology EM at Schneider Electric. "The next frontier is to combine design automation with engineering expertise, enabling companies to capture decades of know-how and make robust design decisions available to every engineer. We believe this is where AI can truly transform electronic design."
Availability
The Cadence AuraStack AI Super Agent will be available in 2026. For more information, visit http://www.cadence.com/go/aurastack .
About Cadence
Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities.
© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Cadence, the Cadence logo, and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release (or statements made by Cadence elsewhere that are referenced in this release) that refer to plans or expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and involve many risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For more information on the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
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