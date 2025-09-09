Cadence Expands Digital Twin Platform Library with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Model to Accelerate AI Data Center Deployment and Operations

Cadence today announced a significant expansion of its Cadence ® Reality Digital Twin Platform library with a digital twin of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems . The new model of NVIDIA's high-performance accelerated computing platform will enable data center designers and operators to easily deploy the world's leading AI accelerator in the buildout of AI factories. Cadence's Reality Digital Twin Platform is the first and only solution that allows users to model AI factories and data centers with high accuracy to a specified service-level agreement—accurately accounting for constraints such as cost, space, energy, cooling and environmental impact—all before physical implementation.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909830427/en/

"Rapidly scaling AI requires confidence that you can meet your design requirements with the target equipment and utilities," said Michael Jackson, senior vice president, System Design and Analysis, Cadence. "With the addition of a digital model of NVIDIA's DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems to our Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform library, designers can model behaviorally accurate simulations of some of the most powerful accelerated systems in the world, reducing design time and improving decision-making accuracy for mission-critical projects."

"Creating the digital twin of our DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems is an important step in enabling the ecosystem to accelerate AI factory buildouts," said Tim Costa, general manager, Industrial and Computational Engineering, NVIDIA. "This step in our ongoing collaboration with Cadence fills a crucial need as the pace of the innovation increases and time-to-service shrinks."

The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform enables the creation of high-fidelity data center digital twins by allowing designers to drag and drop vendor-provided digital models, which function just like their physical counterparts, into their data center digital twin. Using these advanced digital models enables engineers to design entire data centers and campuses to specified power, space, cooling and performance requirements with high accuracy. Users can explore failure and upgrade scenarios with a few simple clicks. Once these data centers are up and running, this same Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform can be used to track and maintain optimal performance as the data centers evolve throughout their lifecycle.

The addition of the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems to the library is part of an ongoing collaboration between Cadence and NVIDIA. Earlier this year, the two companies announced the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform's support of the NVIDIA Omniverse blueprint for AI factory design and operations . Cadence and NVIDIA continue to improve the data center and AI factory build process by expanding the capabilities of the Cadence Reality Data Center Digital Ecosystem, ensuring it stays highly relevant to the latest design and operational needs of the engineers who use it.

The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform's library comprises over 14,000 items from more than 750 vendors. All existing data center parts should be represented with a corresponding library item. If a part is not already included, Cadence will create and add it upon request as part of its software support. For more information or to inquire about the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform, please visit this webpage .

AI Infra Summit Participation

Highlighting the expansion of Cadence's Reality Digital Twin Platform library and its leadership in agentic AI, Cadence will be participating at the AI Infra Summit at the Santa Clara Convention Center on September 9 – 11. The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform library will be on display in booth 409 and the company will also take part in the following panel, keynote and talk:

  • Cadence Fellow, Badarinath Kommandur, will moderate the panel titled "Chip Design: Designing Power Efficient Chips – from the Edge to the Data Center" on September 9 at 2:35 p.m. PDT.
  • Cadence AI Fellow, Charles Alpert, will keynote on September 10 at 10:55 a.m. PDT on the topic of "Design for AI and AI for Design."
  • Cadence Group Director, Sherman Ikemoto, will give a talk on September 10 at 2:20 p.m. PDT titled, "AI Data Center Operations: Simulation-Driven Data Center Design, Operations and Risk Management."

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .

×