C4 Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 taking place from February 11 12, 2026 in New York, NY.

Fireside Chat Details:
Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM ET

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.c4therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Associate Director, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com


C4 Therapeutics Inc.

C4 Therapeutics Appoints Leonard Reyno, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced the appointment of Leonard (Len) Reyno,... Keep Reading...
C4 Therapeutics and Betta Pharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Development and Commercialization in Greater China of CFT8919, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC Degrader of EGFR L858R for NSCLC

C4 Therapeutics to Receive a $10 Million Upfront Payment, a $25 Million Equity Investment and is Eligible to Receive up to $357 Million for Development and Commercial Milestones Plus Royalties on Net Sales in Greater China Betta Pharmaceuticals to Develop and Commercialize CFT8919 in Greater... Keep Reading...

