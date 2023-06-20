Belararox Raises $2.5 Million Via Placement

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
C4 Therapeutics Appoints Leonard Reyno, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

C4 Therapeutics Appoints Leonard Reyno, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Leonard Reyno

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced the appointment of Leonard (Len) Reyno, M.D., as chief medical officer, effective July 10, 2023. Dr. Reyno is a seasoned biotech executive with nearly 30 years of clinical development experience, spanning first-in-human studies to Phase IV clinical trials. At C4T, Dr. Reyno will be responsible for driving C4T's clinical strategy to advance its promising pipeline of degrader therapies.

"We look forward to leveraging Len's track record of advancing novel oncology therapeutics to patients, deep strategic and operational experience in clinical development and organizational leadership capabilities," said Andrew Hirsch, president and chief executive officer of C4 Therapeutics. "I am excited to work closely with Len, who will play a critical role in leading our clinical development organization, shaping the development strategy of our clinical-stage degrader programs and collaborating with our discovery organization as we advance our preclinical portfolio of targeted protein degradation therapies."

Dr. Reyno joins C4T from Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, where he most recently served as president, research & development and chief medical officer and led the company to advancing two novel therapeutics into the clinic. Prior to Pionyr, he was executive vice president and chief medical officer at ORIC Pharmaceuticals, leading their first product candidate into human trials. Before that, he served in various medical leadership roles at Agensys, a subsidiary of Astellas Pharma, over the course of a decade; there, he led clinical-stage development of multiple antibody products to novel targets through clinical proof of concept, including the early clinical development of Padcev ® for bladder cancer. Earlier in his career, at Genentech and Aventis, Dr. Reyno led FDA approval teams for Herceptin ® for HER2+ breast cancer and Taxotere ® for the adjuvant treatment of breast cancer, respectively. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Reyno was an academic oncologist at Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Nova Scotia, Canada, and previously at McMaster University where he gained extensive experience as a clinician as well as serving as a principal investigator on multiple trials with the National Cancer Institute of Canada. Dr. Reyno earned a B.Sc. in chemistry at Dalhousie University and an M.D. from McMaster University Medical School.

"C4T's differentiated approach to targeted protein degradation science, compelling multi-asset clinical portfolio and rich preclinical pipeline of novel oncology targets, attracted me to the role," said Dr. Reyno. "I am looking forward to working with the C4T leadership team and applying my clinical development experience across all phases of drug development to create a new generation of medicines that have the potential to transform patients' lives."

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO ® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to develop potential therapies for patients; the design and potential efficacy of our therapeutic approaches; the predictive capability of our TORPEDO ® platform in the development of novel, selective, orally bioavailable BiDAC and MonoDAC degraders; the potential timing, design and advancement of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the potential timing for and receipt of regulatory authorization related to clinical trials and other clinical development activities including clinical trial commencement; our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials; our ability to replicate results achieved in our preclinical studies or clinical trials in any future studies or trials; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and our ability to fund our future operations. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, advancement and conduct of preclinical and clinical studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will cost more to develop or may not be successfully developed and commercialized; and the risk that the results of preclinical studies and/or clinical trials will or will not be predictive of results in connection with future studies or trials. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in C4 Therapeutics' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and C4 Therapeutics undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Solberg
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media Contact:
Loraine Spreen
Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

C4 Therapeutics Inc.CCCCNASDAQ:CCCCLife Science Investing
CCCC
The Conversation (0)
C4 Therapeutics and Betta Pharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Development and Commercialization in Greater China of CFT8919, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC Degrader of EGFR L858R for NSCLC

C4 Therapeutics and Betta Pharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Development and Commercialization in Greater China of CFT8919, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC Degrader of EGFR L858R for NSCLC

C4 Therapeutics to Receive a $10 Million Upfront Payment, a $25 Million Equity Investment and is Eligible to Receive up to $357 Million for Development and Commercial Milestones Plus Royalties on Net Sales in Greater China

Betta Pharmaceuticals to Develop and Commercialize CFT8919 in Greater China and Eligible to Receive Royalties on Net Sales Outside of Greater China

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allana Potash Held Talks With CCCL Before ICL Deal

The Financial Post reported that China’s Communications Construction Company Ltd. was in talks with Allana Potash Corp (TSX:AAA) to buy a controlling stake in the company prior to signing the deal with ICL (NYSE:ICL).

As quoted in the market news:

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Appointment of President and CEO

Ocumetics Announces Appointment of President and CEO

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Dean Burns, a 27-year Alcon Vision veteran, will lead Ocumetics through the clinical trial and commercialization process

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Issuance of Shares

Ocumetics Announces Issuance of Shares

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 2, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (the " Corporation " or " Ocumetics ") announces that it has issued 882,353 Common Shares to Dr. Mark Lee and 835,294 Common Shares to Roger Jewett.  The proposed issuance of the shares was announced in the Corporation's press release dated April 24, 2023.  The TSX Venture Exchange approved the issuance of the shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Announces Successful Completion Of HMP Acquisition

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Tennessee based Home Medical Products, Inc. ("HMP"), a large regional provider of respiratory focused home medical solutions.

"I'm incredibly proud to welcome the HMP team to the Viemed family. Both organizations share a culture that focuses on high quality patient interaction in the home driven by clinical excellence and supported by technology," said Viemed Chief Executive Officer Casey Hoyt. "Today, we immediately expand our existing reach through product, payor, and geographic diversity. We will continue our on-going efforts to ensure a seamless integration of the two organizations and to leverage our shared experience to deliver synergized growth while driving positive clinical outcomes and improving the quality of life for our patients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUPKYNIS® Achieved Significantly Higher Renal Response in Lupus Nephritis Patients with High Proteinuria Compared to Patients Treated with MMF and Low Dose Steroids Alone

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the results of a post-hoc, pooled analysis of the Phase 2 AURA-LV (NCT02141672) and Phase 3 AURORA 1 (NCT03021499) studies, which found that LUPKYNIS® with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low-dose steroids resulted in earlier and greater reductions in proteinuria in lupus nephritis (LN) patients with high proteinuria across biopsy classes, races, and ethnicities. These data were presented at the European Congress of Rheumatology, EULAR 2023, in Milan, Italy.

Consistent with results from the overall pooled study population, patients with urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥2 g/g at baseline treated with LUPKYNIS® achieved significantly higher renal response rates than patients treated with MMF and low-dose steroids alone, regardless of baseline demographics or clinical characteristics.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurinia Files Form S-8 to Register Shares Underlying Previously Disclosed Inducement Awards for Newly Hired Employees

Aurinia Files Form S-8 to Register Shares Underlying Previously Disclosed Inducement Awards for Newly Hired Employees

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-8 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Under U.S. federal securities laws, equity awards issued as employee compensation must be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, via an S-8 registration statement or qualify for an exemption from registration. This Form S-8 registers previously issued and disclosed stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) that were granted as inducement awards to employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") today announced voting results for its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on May 17, 2023.

Shareholders re-elected six of eight incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Two directors, George Milne and Joseph ("Jay") Hagan, while elected under applicable corporate law, received less than majority support and have submitted their resignations for consideration by the Board, pursuant to the Company's Majority Voting Policy. In accordance with the policy, the Board intends to act expeditiously in respect to the submitted resignations to ensure an orderly transition.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8) – Trading Halt

First 4N HPA Production For Lava Blue Demonstration Plant

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Related News

Resource Investing

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Excellent Initial Metallurgical Results For Rare Earth Element Clays From Neo prospect, Paddys Well Project

Nickel Investing

First 4N HPA Production For Lava Blue Demonstration Plant

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Successful Share Purchase Plan Completed

Lithium Investing

Agreement In Principle Executed With Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation For Mavis Lake

×