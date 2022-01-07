Market News Investing News
In the news release, Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of its Affiliate's (Chamounix Ventures, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary, issued 07-Jan-2022 by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline and first paragraph, first sentence, should read " Affiliate's (Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC) Philadelphia ...

In the news release, Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of its Affiliate's (Chamounix Ventures, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary, issued 07-Jan-2022 by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline and first paragraph, first sentence, should read " Affiliate's (Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary" and "through its affiliate, Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC" rather than "Affiliate's (Chamounix Ventures, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary" and "through its affiliate, Chamounix Ventures, LLC" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Trulieve Announces Grand Opening of its Affiliate's (Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC) Philadelphia Dispensary

Medical marijuana dispensary opens Saturday, January 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary through its affiliate, Harvest of Southeast, PA, LLC. The dispensary at 1222 Arch St. is in the Center City section of Philadelphia . This location becomes the Company's 160th owned, operated or affiliated dispensary nationwide.

Located in the heart of Philadelphia , between City Hall and Reading Terminal Market, the dispensary will be open Monday – Saturday from 9am 8pm and on Sunday from 10am 6pm . Patients can choose from Trulieve's selection of premium whole flower products, including TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, as well as a wide range of vapes, tinctures, topicals and ingestibles.

"We are proud to begin the New Year by demonstrating our ongoing commitment to serving Pennsylvania's patient community through high quality and reliable medical marijuana products," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to welcoming patients and strengthening community connections in this cornerstone market."

Additional Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania are located in Camp Hill , Cranberry Township , Devon , Harrisburg , Johnstown , King of Prussia , Pittsburgh , Reading , Scranton , Washington , Whitehall , York and Zelienople .

To find a location or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve.com , follow us on Instagram at trulieve_pa or connect with Trulieve PA on Facebook.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

MATTIO Communications
Trulieve@Mattio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-grand-opening-of-its-affiliates-chamounix-ventures-llc-philadelphia-dispensary-301456254.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

