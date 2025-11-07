/C O R R E C T I O N -- East Side Games Group Inc./

In the news release, East Side Games Group to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results, issued 07-Nov-2025 by East Side Games Group Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:
East Side Games Group to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR,OTC:EAGRF) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company"), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, Nov 13th, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.
Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/.
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=B2A55EA7-4CD4-495E-A4ED-D5C785D6A1E3&LangLocaleID=1033
|
Toll Free Dial-In Number:
|
(+1) 800 717 1738
|
Local Dial-In Number:
|
(+1) 289 514 5100
|
Conference ID:
|
79971
A replay will be available by dialing (+1) 888 660-6264 or (+1) 289 819-1325 and entering passcode 79971#.
ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP
ESGG is a leader in free-to-play mobile gaming, thrilling players with unforgettable experiences that spark lifelong fandom. Fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, we are driven by creativity, flawless execution, and a laser-focused growth strategy. We develop and publish both original and licensed IP titles, license our cutting-edge GameKit(s) platforms, and strategically acquire studios or games to expand our family. Headquartered in Vancouver with around 120 talent-dense team members, we operate over a dozen titles under East Side Games ("ESG") and LDRLY (Technologies) Inc. ("LDRLY"). Together, we're crafting, launching, and publishing mobile games across our own studios and an extended Game Kit partner network—reaching players on iOS and Android worldwide.
We power our success through in-app purchases ("IAP")—offering exclusive, game-enhancing virtual items—and in-game advertising. To keep growing, we focus on captivating audiences, keeping them engaged, and unlocking exciting new ways to monetize. We'll drive this momentum by launching bold new titles, enriching our current lineup, innovating discovery, expanding into fresh markets and exploring new distribution platforms.
Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com.
Forward-looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.
Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly stated "Friday, Nov 14th, 2025" in the first paragraph. This was corrected to "Thursday, Nov 13th, 2025".
SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/07/c4021.html