BWXT Names Suzanne Maddux SVP of Operations as Company Scales for Long-term Growth

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) announced today that Suzanne Maddux has been named senior vice president, operations, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Geveden. This newly created position will support the company's continued growth in nuclear national security and commercial nuclear power markets.
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Suzanne Maddux, SVP Operations, BWXT
Maddux will assume direct leadership of Environmental Health and Safety, Security, Operational Excellence and Supply Chain. A key focus will be strengthening the connection between BWXT's Government Operations and Commercial Operations organizations to maximize shared learning, leverage combined strengths and replicate proven practices across the enterprise. She will also provide oversight for manufacturing operations, engineering and quality.
"Suzanne brings deep operational expertise and a proven ability to unify complex organizations," said Geveden. "As we execute on our robust backlog, sharpen our operational alignment and scale for future growth, Suzanne's leadership will be central to helping ensure we are structured for long-term success. We are pleased to welcome her to BWXT."
Maddux joins BWXT from Mercury Systems, where she served as vice president of global supply chain. She previously spent 18 years with RTX in senior roles across operations, supply chain, quality, engineering, program management and general management. She holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
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Media Contact
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202.428.6913
jcdobken@bwxt.com
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Chase Jacobson
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980.365.4300
investors@bwxt.com