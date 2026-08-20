BWXT Names Suzanne Maddux SVP of Operations as Company Scales for Long-term Growth

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) announced today that Suzanne Maddux has been named senior vice president, operations, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Geveden. This newly created position will support the company's continued growth in nuclear national security and commercial nuclear power markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260820833987/en/

Suzanne Maddux, SVP Operations, BWXT

Suzanne Maddux, SVP Operations, BWXT

Maddux will assume direct leadership of Environmental Health and Safety, Security, Operational Excellence and Supply Chain. A key focus will be strengthening the connection between BWXT's Government Operations and Commercial Operations organizations to maximize shared learning, leverage combined strengths and replicate proven practices across the enterprise. She will also provide oversight for manufacturing operations, engineering and quality.

"Suzanne brings deep operational expertise and a proven ability to unify complex organizations," said Geveden. "As we execute on our robust backlog, sharpen our operational alignment and scale for future growth, Suzanne's leadership will be central to helping ensure we are structured for long-term success. We are pleased to welcome her to BWXT."

Maddux joins BWXT from Mercury Systems, where she served as vice president of global supply chain. She previously spent 18 years with RTX in senior roles across operations, supply chain, quality, engineering, program management and general management. She holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.

For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202.428.6913
jcdobken@bwxt.com

Investor Contact
Chase Jacobson
Vice President, Investor Relations
980.365.4300
investors@bwxt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BWX TechnologiesBWXTNYSE:BWXT
BWXT
The Conversation (0)

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

base metals investing

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

precious metals investing

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect

energy investing

Aventis Energy Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Uranium Project

base metals investing

Bold Ventures to Drill at Traxxin Gold Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Approved to Join the Defense Industrial Base Consortium to Support Critical Mineral Supply Chain Security in North America

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Advances Community Relations Through Geological Training for Treaty #3 Members at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario.