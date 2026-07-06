BWXT Completes Acquisition of Precision Components Group, Expanding U.S. Nuclear Manufacturing Capacity

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Precision Components Group, LLC (PCG), including its subsidiaries Precision Custom Components (PCC) and DC Fabricators (DCF). PCG is a U.S. manufacturer of complex, heavy-walled and heat-transfer components. The acquisition expands BWXT's heavy-manufacturing footprint and enhances the company's ability to deliver U.S.-made nuclear components for the commercial sector.
"Growing demand for reliable, carbon-free energy underscores the urgent need to strengthen the U.S. nuclear manufacturing base," said John MacQuarrie, BWXT president for Commercial Operations. "By expanding our manufacturing capabilities, we can better support reactor life-extension programs, new build activity and the long-term energy reliability our communities depend on."
PCG joins BWXT's Commercial Operations segment and will continue operating at its current facilities in York, Pennsylvania, and Florence, New Jersey. The acquisition adds more than 500,000 square feet of U.S. heavy-manufacturing capacity, including large-envelope machining, heavy weldments, pressure vessels, heat exchangers and ASME-certified component fabrication, and a skilled workforce of over 450 employees.
In addition to expanding commercial nuclear capacity, PCG will continue supporting existing workscopes, including components and services for Electric Boat, Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. and other U.S. Navy programs.
Forward-Looking Statements
BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the acquisition of Precision Components Group, LLC, including its subsidiaries Precision Custom Components, LLC, and DC Fabricators, Inc.; anticipated benefits of the acquisition; and future demand for commercial nuclear manufacturing services. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses; changes in market demand or government policy; and supply-chain, labor or cost pressures. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.
About BWXT
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with approximately 10,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 17 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations.
For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
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