BWXT Awarded $174 Million Naval Nuclear Fuel Contract in September

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced the award of a U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contract from September 2025 totaling approximately $174 million for the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor fuel. The contract was awarded on Sept. 10, 2025.
Under this contract, BWXT subsidiary Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc., located in Erwin, Tennessee, will manufacture and deliver fuel for the Naval Reactors Program. BWXT fuel and reactors power the U.S. Navy's Ohio, Virginia, Seawolf, Los Angeles and Columbia class submarines, as well as the Nimitz and Ford class aircraft carriers. Work under this contract already has commenced with completion targeted for summer 2026.
"The U.S. Navy recently celebrated its 250 th anniversary, and BWXT is proud to be powering our world-class fleet right now and into the future," said Gary Camper, president for BWXT's Nuclear Operations Group. "The team at NFS demonstrates the level of quality and commitment needed each day to fuel the Navy's global mission of maintaining freedom and security."
BWXT's Nuclear Fuel Services facility processes highly enriched uranium to manufacture fuel for all naval nuclear reactors and has been involved in the manufacture of nuclear fuel for the U.S. Navy for more than 60 years. It is a highly secure, Category I nuclear facility licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
