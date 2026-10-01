BWX Technologies to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results on Monday, November 2

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) will issue a press release detailing third quarter 2026 results on Monday, November 2, 2026, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at investors.bwxt.com . The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 1-800-715-9871 and (International) 1-646-307-1963; conference ID: 8025364. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with more than 11,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. BWXT owns and operates 19 manufacturing facilities globally, and its 14 strategic partnerships support the U.S. and Canadian governments at more than two dozen additional locations. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact
John Dobken
Senior Manager, Media & Public Relations
202.428.6913 jcdobken@bwxt.com

Investor Contact
Chase Jacobson
Vice President, Investor Relations
980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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