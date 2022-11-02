GamingInvesting News

Overwatch ® 2 offers in-game sprays and a unique player icon for Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery Chocolate Lovers

Butterfinger ®, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolate bar, has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to offer Overwatch® 2 players in-game content. Marking a new era for the Overwatch universe, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on all major gaming platforms and will offer Butterfinger fans three downloadable items that can be used in-game, including two sprays and one player icon.

Overwatch® 2 offers in-game sprays and a unique player icon for Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery Chocolate Lovers

The sprays have been added alongside some of Overwatch 2's newest characters including tank hero Junker Queen and damage hero Sojourn, allowing players to place tags on surfaces within the game. Players will also have the opportunity to acquire a Geranman Icon, which can be displayed next to their name for other players to see.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with the Blizzard team to bring Overwatch 2 content to gamers," said Neal Finkler , Senior Marketing Director for Butterfinger. "We have built a strong bond within the gaming community over the years and understand how monumental the launch of Overwatch 2 is for the gaming world. We are excited to give players these in-game items to enhance their experience."

Fans who purchase and redeem two full size Butterfinger bars or one Fun Size Butterfinger bag through January 31, 2023 can redeem in-game content by following these simple steps :

  • Purchase 2 qualifying Butterfinger products
  • Snap a picture of the receipt showing the purchase date, time, and retailer
  • Go to GameWithButterfinger.com to register and upload your receipt (content will take approximately 3-5 days to populate in your Overwatch 2 Battle.net account)
  • Participant will be sent an offer item based on number of qualifying purchases
    • 1st qualifying purchase receives a Sojourn Power Slide Spray
    • 2nd qualifying purchase receives a Junker Queen Golden Crown Spray
    • 3rd qualifying purchase receives a Geranman Icon

Visit the GamewithButterfinger.com page for additional details.

Butterfinger continues to help fans game better, #GameBetterWithButterfinger, by working with titles like Overwatch 2 and fan-favorite streamers and creators to bring customers in-game content and experiences. For more information about this deal, go to www.gamewithbutterfinger.com and follow along on the Butterfinger social channels, Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . Butterfinger bars are available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug, and convenience stores.

ABOUT FERRERO
The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 4,400 employees in 12 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Terms and Conditions

Void where prohibited. Open only to permanent legal residents of the 50 US/DC (excl. PR), 13 years of age or older. Offer valid 11/1/22 at 12:00 PM ET through 1/31/23 at 11:59 PM ET . There is a limit of 1 of each Offer Item per person. Redemption and use of Offer Items requires Overwatch 2 and a Battle.net account. For Offer Terms and additional Qualifying Products, visit GameWithButterfinger.com . Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A. , Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054. © 2022 Ferrero Group. All rights reserved. © 2022 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.  Overwatch is a trademark or registered trademark of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

CONTACT: Molly Leibowitz , mleibowitz@golin.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ferrero USA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/butterfinger-brings-in-game-overwatch-2-cosmetics-to-players-301666288.html

SOURCE Ferrero North America

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

What's a Gateway Game? Take a Look at RACCOON TYCOON by University Games

Earlier this year, when University Games acquired Forbidden Games, the deal included Racoon Tycoon, an elegant tabletop strategy game designed with a vintage art appearance. Raccoon Tycoon, a successful game in the hobby channel, has just the right amount of "next-step" complexity to allow casual players to commit to a strategic game play experience.

Raccoon Tycoon strategy game is available at Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble and other accounts nationwide.

"It's the perfect entry to strategy games," explained Craig Hendrickson , SVP of Product Development. "Raccoon Tycoon is the type of super-fun group game that goes beyond a simple game of luck to a game of player choices and variable outcomes. That secondary level of player decision making gives each turn new options and excitement."

Games like Raccoon Tycoon provide an inviting entry to the strategy games category, eventually leading new customers to the more complex "gamer games" in the category like Mosaic: A Story of Civilization or Gloomhaven.

Currently, University Games is enjoying the introduction of Raccoon Tycoon ( $29.99 for 2-5 players, ages 8+) to mainstream North America with mass market availability in Target, Walmart and Barnes & Noble stores nationwide.

"We're pleased to offer a refreshing, new game just in time for the holidays," Hendrickson continued. "Friends and families will be pleasantly surprised by the ease of learning to play Raccoon Tycoon and the variations each time they play."

The additional appeal of Raccoon Tycoon is the whimsical woodland creature theme, the high-quality components, and the sophisticated art display throughout the game. Raccoon Tycoon was created by an award-winning partnership between designer Glenn Drover and artist Annie Stegg Gerard .

To play Raccoon Tycoon, players make basic economy decisions to buy and sell commodities in order to construct railroads, towns and buildings and become the most prodigious critter in Astoria. Cornering the market on valuable resources can create small fortunes that can be invested in new businesses, turning them into huge fortunes!

About University Games

University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman . Forbidden Games is the 14th acquisition for University Games, which also markets under the Briarpatch, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada , Australia and throughout the world.

Note: Glenn Drover, creator of Raccoon Tycoon, is available for interviews on strategy games and the games industry.

Media Contact: Greg Walsh , Walsh Public Relations | (203) 292-6280 | greg@walshpr.com

Learn more about University Games by visiting: www.ugames.com

New University Games company logo (PRNewsfoto/University Games)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-a-gateway-game-take-a-look-at-raccoon-tycoon-by-university-games-301665752.html

SOURCE University Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ark Games' self-developed game "The Legend of Neverland" has gained high reputation worldwide

- Ark Games is a global mobile gaming platform with global distribution regions in over 150 countries and regions. While covering MMO, ARPG, SLG and other mobile game categories, it is also constantly trying to incubate new categories such as two dimensions and casual puzzle.

In the third quarter of 2022, Ark Games' self-developed MMORPG "The Legend of Neverland" was successfully launched in Europe and the United States , reaping an extremely high reputation. On the day of the game's launch, "The Legend of Neverland" topped the free charts of game apps in major countries in Europe and the US, including the UK, France , Germany , the US and Canada , with 1.4 million new users in the first month. Since its launch in September, the highest daily flow exceeded US$200,000 and the first month flow exceeded US$3 million , an excellent performance.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

StarX Launches StarMaker VR, Bringing Cutting-edge Social Entertainment Experiences to Users Around The World

On October 28 the entertainment and social platform StarX announced that it had laid out the VR track and launched the StarMaker VR version in the third quarter of 2022. Four music games have been launched on Meta's Oculus App Lab, SideQuest, and Steam VR platforms. It will bring cutting-edge social entertainment experiences to users around the world.

The continuous popularity of the metaverse and the technological progress of hardware equipment drive the rapid development of the virtual reality industry. After in-depth research on the trend, StarX actively laid out the VR content direction and launched the StarMaker VR version in the third quarter to bring users a unique entertainment and social new experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CASIO G-SHOCK LEVELS UP WITH NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. DESIGNED TIMEPIECE

The model's theme ties into G-SHOCK and Super Mario's identity of being up for any challenge.

Today, Casio America Inc. is pleased to introduce the DW5600SMB-4 model featuring design elements from the popular Nintendo® game, Super Mario Bros . This limited-edition timepiece represents the classic 1980s game through its whimsical design and nostalgic theme, as well as Mario's "never give up" attitude that parallels the spirit of challenge present in G-SHOCK's origins.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The New School's Parsons School of Design and Roblox Partner to Educate on Digital Fashion Design and Trends

Experts to Discuss Joint Research From '2022 Metaverse Fashion Trends' Report and Gen Z's Digital Fashion Preferences in a Virtual Panel November 2, 2022

Today, Parsons School of Design and Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) announced a multi-faceted partnership that includes a course collaboration where students will create hyper-realistic and inclusive 3D digital apparel; and the unveiling of the 2022 Metaverse Fashion Trends report. Parsons and Roblox are working together to help prepare students for their future careers and offer timely research highlighting the growing importance of digital fashion.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RealNetworks to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8th

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, announced today it will report financial results for its 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 . The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. ET .

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-550-1707 ( United States ) or 1-848-488-9020 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( United States ) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 11152769.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×