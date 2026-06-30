Bullion Reports 5.4 g/t Au and 5.0 g/t Ag in Surface Grab Sample and Commences Validation Drilling at Terragold

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from Bullion's flagship and 100% owned Terragold Project, located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre, QuÃ©bec, within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Four (4) surface grab samples were collected as part of the Company's ongoing field preparation program, which included locating and surveying historical drill hole collars, stripping and exposing the Terragold showing, collecting geological and structural information, finalizing the selection of drill targets and preparing drill pads.

Table 1: Grab sample results

Sample Lithology UTM East UTM North Au (g/t) Ag (g/t)
F158001 QFP-style intrusive 336035E 5351723N 1.24 0.30
F158002 Quartz breccia and quartz stockwork 335805E 5351795N 5.42 5.00
F158003 QFP-style intrusive 335844E 5351774N 0.64 0.30
F158004 Intermediate to mafic volcanic rock 335930E 5351729N 0.02 0.20

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Figure 1: Surface grab samples

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Simon Britt, president and CEO of Bullion, commented: "The presence of silver is an encouraging development, as historical drilling and assay records provided little indication of its potential association with the Terragold mineralizing system. With field preparations now complete and drilling to commence shortly, we look forward to evaluating the full geochemical signature of the system and reporting the results of our validation program in the coming months."

Stripping of the Terragold Showing

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Validation Drilling Campaign

The validation drilling program is designed to systematically test the Terragold mineralized system over approximately 300 metres along the principal mineralization trend. The program comprises approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling. During this initial phase, the first 11 drill holes (TG-01 to TG-11; see Figure 2 below) have been planned to extend the tight-spaced drill pattern directly into the Terragold Showing area. This systematic follow-up program is intended to validate historical high-grade gold intersections, confirm the continuity of mineralization, and evaluate the full geochemical signature of the mineralized system.

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Figure 2: Diamond drill holes TG-01 to TG-11

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About the Terragold Project

The Terragold project (38 claims - 2,058 ha) is located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (QuÃ©bec, Canada) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The main gold showing, discovered in the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a cumulative strike length exceeding 2 kilometres to a depth of approximately 250 metres and has seen very limited exploration activity since 1984. The gold mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open in all directions. The potential of the system is supported by a historical 237 kg bulk sample grading 3.64 g/t Au, demonstrating mineralization outcropping at surface.

New Corporate Website

Bullion is also pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website at bulliongold.ca.

The redesigned website provides investors and stakeholders with enhanced access to information regarding the Company's projects, corporate strategy, technical disclosures, news releases and investor presentations. The website has been developed to better communicate Bullion's exploration activities and growth strategy as the Company advances its portfolio of mineral projects in QuÃ©bec, including its flagship Terragold Project.

Correction to private placement disclosure

The Company wishes to correct the information respecting the closing of a non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 17, 2026 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $71,431 and issued a total of 793,680 finder's unit purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to eligible arm's-length parties in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for one unit (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.09 per Unit for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Offering. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 18 months from the issuance date.

Technical Disclosure

Selected samples were analyzed by Laboratoire Expert Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, QuÃ©bec, an independent commercial laboratory. Gold analyses were performed by fire assay, with samples returning elevated gold values re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Silver analyses were conducted using the AAT-7 method. Analytical results are reported in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Selected samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization present on the Terragold Project."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des gÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All geoscientific activities related to the Terragold project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Resources Corp.

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) is a QuÃ©bec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

For further information, please contact:

Simon Britt
President and CEO
Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
sbritt@bulliongold.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303424

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