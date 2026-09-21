Building Canada's Arctic Readiness: ATCO Constructs Temporary Military Base in Just Three Weeks

- 125 tonnes of materials rapidly deployed to support Arctic military operations
- 30 airlift missions to move personnel, equipment and camp infrastructure
- 30,000+ sq. ft. temporary base featuring dormitories, dining facilities and essential amenities
ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X,OTC:ACLLF)
In just three weeks, ATCO Frontec, a decades-long partner to the Department of National Defence (DND), converted a remote site in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, into a fully operational temporary base capable of supporting 350 Canadian Armed Forces personnel during the ongoing Operation NANOOK-NUNAKPUT. Running until September 25, the operation aims to increase Canada's northern presence, surveillance, security and overall northern readiness via collaboration among military, government, Indigenous, and community partners.
"Transforming a remote Arctic site into a fully operational base capable of supporting hundreds of military personnel in just three weeks is a remarkable accomplishment," said Jim Landon, President, ATCO Frontec. "The speed and complexity of this deployment underscores our team's expertise and commitment to supporting Canada's most important northern operations. We are proud to play a role in enabling the operation and advancing the objectives that are vital to Canada's Arctic future."
To ensure military personnel have the infrastructure needed to operate safely and effectively in the High Arctic, ATCO executed a complete end-to-end deployment under demanding conditions and compressed timelines, mobilizing accommodations, power generation, water and wastewater systems, airlift and freight logistics, and essential life-support services.
From supporting military exercises in the High Arctic to delivering essential infrastructure in remote northern communities, ATCO is helping build the foundation for a stronger, more resilient North. The company provides life-support services at Crystal City, the DND's Arctic training facility in Resolute Bay, and delivers critical projects ranging from power generation to water treatment systems across the region.
Backed by decades of northern operating experience, ATCO Frontec specializes in complex projects where logistics, climate and remoteness present significant challenges. Its work supports military readiness, economic development and community sustainability in some of Canada's most strategically important and difficult-to-access locations.
About ATCO
As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $28 billion. ATCO is focused on delivering essential solutions across the housing, energy and defence sectors, helping build, power and protect a future everyone can count on. ATCO Structures delivers innovative modular solutions that help communities address growing housing demand while supporting industry and economic growth. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO subsidiary, delivers safe and reliable energy services through its utilities, midstream and generation businesses. Together, these operations provide essential electricity and natural gas infrastructure, generation and storage solutions that support customers, communities and industry. ATCO Frontec provides construction and operational support services for defence and security operations. ATCO also has investments in energy retail services through ATCO Energy, as well as ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.
Investor Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Financial Operations
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
403 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Contact Media Relations
587 228 4571
SOURCE ATCO Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/21/c7696.html