Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) today announces that it will hold its Third Quarter 2026 earnings conference call on:

Friday, October 30, 2026
12:00 PM (Eastern Time)
11:00 AM (Lima Time)

Participating in the call to review Buenaventura's Third Quarter 2026 financial and operating results will be Leandro García Raggio, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

The third quarter results will be issued on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after the market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Toll-Free US +1 844 481 2914
Toll International +1 412 317 0697
Please ask to be joined in the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura's call.

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dial in, please use the following link 10-15 minutes prior to the conference call start time:

Call Me Link: Click here Passcode: 1556919

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Live Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JMAcdgfB

The conference call replay will be available for seven days after the call:
USA Toll Free: +1 855 669 9658
International: + 1 412 317 0088
Replay Access Code: 5804598

Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, San Gabriel*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.

Contacts in Lima:
Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540

Sebastián Valencia, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / sebastian.valencia@buenaventura.pe

Contact in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: https://buenaventura.com/en/inversionista/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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