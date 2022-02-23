GamingInvesting News

Start your engines! 7-Eleven, Inc. is collaborating with Rocket League a popular sports-action video game that features a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer with vehicular mayhem to bring gamers adrenaline-filled ways to take their play to the next level. With exclusive in-game 7-Eleven customization items and a fan-designed real-life 7-Eleven car hitting the road, there will be new ways for consumers to ...

Start your engines! 7-Eleven, Inc. is collaborating with Rocket League a popular sports-action video game that features a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer with vehicular mayhem to bring gamers adrenaline-filled ways to take their play to the next level. With exclusive in-game 7-Eleven customization items and a fan-designed real-life 7-Eleven car hitting the road, there will be new ways for consumers to drive in style. Plus, Slurpee® drink lovers can fuel up with the Blue ROCKETberry Slurpee drink with an exclusive cup that changes color on contact with a cold drink and is topped with a Rocket League ball as a lid.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8991551-7-eleven-and-rocket-league-go-full-throttle/

"7-Eleven's social followers LOVE sharing their 'carfies' with us (AKA photos of their sweet rides in front of 7-Eleven stores) using the trending hashtag #CarsOf7Eleven and Slurpee-loving car enthusiasts have even organized unofficial car meetups in our parking lots across the country," said Marissa Jarratt , 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer. "So, it felt right to give car fans the chance to boost their ride in the Rocket League arena… While also helping us design… and potentially win … a Rocket League-inspired car IRL."

Take 7-Eleven Favorites into Overdrive
Vroom vroom – 7-Eleven's most iconic products will be hitting the Rocket League pitch through a selection of exclusive in-game items that can only be accessed by purchasing Mountain Dew, Doritos and select food and beverages products at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores . Customers who purchase these items via the Speedy Rewards ® or 7Rewards® loyalty apps , or through the 7NOW® delivery app , will be given a chance to unlock a code to boost their ride while playing the game. There are six unique items, inspired by real 7-Eleven crowd-favorites including an animated decal that looks like a classic Slurpee drink and an antenna and topper with a Big Bite® hot dog*. And as an ode to this ultimate collaboration, 7-Eleven has renamed its iconic Blue Raspberry Slurpee drink to Blue ROCKETBERRY for a limited time.

Introducing Model 711, a One-of-a-Kind Ford Mustang
What if these extreme customizations could translate to the real world? 7-Eleven fans will have the opportunity to help design and win a car IRL – called Model 711 – by choosing everything from a wrap design, rim color, seat design, custom grill, snack holders and even the scent (think a mouthwatering taquito or craveable cheese pizza…mmmm) simply by voting on social media. Car fanatics looking to influence the mods (that's gearhead speak for car modifications) for this exclusive car should keep an eye on 7-Eleven's Instagram and Twitter channels and visit 7-Eleven.com to learn more. One lucky customer will win the Model 711 car through a social media, delivery and in-store sweepstakes featuring favorites like mini tacos, chicken strips, Red Bull products and more**.

7-Eleven Sponsors Esports Competition
7-Eleven is also an official sponsor of the North American Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS), the world's premier professional Rocket League competition. The partnership includes naming rights to a North American Regional Event, the 7-Eleven Slurpee Cup, taking place on May 13-15, 2022 on Rocket League's Twitch channel and YouTube channel .

"Our collaboration with 7-Eleven is a first-of-its-kind for Rocket League and Psyonix, partnering with a retailer to offer our fans and theirs, unique content both in and out of game," said Phil Piliero , VP, Psyonix Co-Studio Head. "The color-changing Rocket League Slurpee cup is one that I'm personally excited for, and I know our fans will love it as well as the Slurpee themed in-game customization items."

For more details on the 7-Eleven Boost Your Rewards program and Model 711 sweepstakes, visit 7-Eleven.com . Gamers looking to win big can download the 7NOW delivery app from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*OFFER CLAIMS ARE AVAILABLE ON A FIRST-COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. QUANTITIES ARE LIMITED. Offer periods begin at 12:00:01 am CT and end at 11:59:59 pm CT for each of these date ranges: 2/23 - 3/8, 3/9 - 3/22, 3/23 - 4/12, 4/13 - 4/26, 4/27 - 5/10, 5/11 - 5/24, or when the last available offer is claimed (whichever comes first). Limited to 7Rewards and/or Speedy Rewards members who are legal US/DC residents, age 13+, and opted-in to receive 7-Eleven and/or Speedway marketing communications (minors must obtain parental consent to participate). Instructions to claim the offer will be sent to the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards email account used to participate in the promotion. Up to 75,000 offer claims are available per offer period (while supplies last). Limit one claim per person, per offer period. Sponsor 7-Eleven, Inc. See terms for full details & restrictions: https://bit.ly/7E-RL .

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 2/23/22 at 12:00:01am CT & ends 5/24/22 at 11:59:59 pm CT . Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 13+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/mod711sweeps

About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas , 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada . In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

ABOUT ROCKET LEAGUE
Winner or nominee of more than 150 "Game of the Year" awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation ® 4, PlayStation ® 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, online Ranks and Competitive Tournaments, a fully featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special "Mutators" that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League , please visit www.RocketLeague.com , " Like " it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

ABOUT PSYONIX
Based in San Diego, CA , Psyonix is a critically acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 20 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War , Mass Effect 3 , XCOM: Enemy Unknown , Bulletstorm , Unreal Tournament III , Unreal Tournament 2004 , and the award-winning sports-action hit, Rocket League ® . Psyonix joined the Epic Games family in 2019.

© 2015-2022 Psyonix LLC. Rocket League, Psyonix, and all related marks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Psyonix LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

7-Eleven fans will have the opportunity to help design and win a car IRL – called Model 711 – by choosing everything from a wrap design, rim color, snack holders and more by voting on social media.

One lucky customer will win the Model 711 car through a social media, delivery and in-store sweepstakes featuring favorites like mini tacos, chicken strips and more.

7-Eleven's most iconic products will be hitting the Rocket League pitch through a selection of exclusive in-game items that can only be accessed by purchasing select products.

Customers who purchase select items via the Speedy Rewards® or 7Rewards® loyalty apps, or through the 7NOW® delivery app, will be given a chance to unlock a code to boost their Rocket League ride.

7-Eleven gives consumers a cool new way to drive in-game with six exclusive in-game Rocket League customization items.

7-Eleven_Logo

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buckle-up-7-eleven-and-rocket-league-go-full-throttle-301488071.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group to Install OMEGA at GAMMAX Locations in the Netherlands

Turnkey Solution allows Businesses and Entertainment Venues to add Esports and Gaming as a New Revenue Stream

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (EEG or the "Company") announced today that GAMMAX, a Netherlands-based gaming and esports startup, has agreed to become the exclusive distributor of the revolutionary new OMEGA solution for the Dutch market. In addition, OMEGA will be installed in GAMMAX Gaming & Esports Centers and Leisure locations across the Netherlands over the next five years, with the expectation of multiple installations through 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seeker Anti-Cheat Effectively Stops Hack Sites from Offering Cheats

- Seeker Anti-Cheat, a newly formed anti-cheat company, effectively stops hack sites from offering cheats for video games. Most anti-cheats on the market exhaust their efforts seeking cheats used by players in a game. It's often a back-and-forth game of Cat and Mouse that never ends. Developers can catch a few cheaters here and there, but the hack coders can recode and continue, maintaining the cycle. Many games, such as Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, are riddled with cheats or aimbots, so other anti-cheat approaches don't work well. Seeker Anti-Cheat takes a much more comprehensive approach to cheats by going after the websites that distribute the cheats to people. By attacking these websites, Seeker Anti-Cheat can eliminate the sources of cheats and even goes as far as to take legal action against these websites. The approach taken by Seeker Anti-Cheat is non-invasive and doesn't require any code installation within the game.

"People should be able to be at peace when gaming and not have to worry about hackers taking over the game with cheats. Seeker Anti-Cheat works hard to eliminate cheats from the gaming world using a non-invasive and unique approach," said a spokesperson for Seeker Anti-Cheat. "Rather than doing what other anti-cheat companies do and going into a game to find cheaters, we attack the cheats at the source and take down the websites providing these cheats. Our company has a solid system for tracking down these websites to sue the site owner and stop the cheats. We have even found a way to disable their ability to process payments and remove their websites from search engines. We attack every aspect of these hack sites to make sure we put them out of business for good."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pocket Network Joins Other Top Defi Protocols in Deversifi DeFi Legends Tournament

Pocket Network, a Web3 RPC infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, has announced participation in Deversifi's DeFi Legends tournament alongside Sushiswap Ampleforth and several other top DeFi protocols.

Pocket Network (PRNewsfoto/Pocket Network)

The League of Legends hosted by Layer 2 DeFi Protocol Deversifi starts first week of March, and consists of 8 weekly matches with a prize pool of $40,000 . Teams consist of one core project member and the rest being members of each project's community.

"The DeversiFi team is excited to organize the first-ever intercommunity crypto esports event. We hope that the event will shine a light on different ecosystems within the crypto universe, and unite people from all across the globe with the common passion - esports. In the future, we hope to increase the variety of tournaments played, and also the number of teams taking part" - Euclid Dsuoza, Marketing at Deversifi

Pocket Network aims to be an integral piece of Web3's infrastructure so where users and protocols go, Pocket Network follows. Infrastructure is a key component and complimentary with a plethora of other protocols that we aim to decentralize and empower. With a goal of supporting more than 100 blockchains this year, that also means Pocket Network's touch will be felt in that many communities too.

About Pocket Network
Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pocket-network-joins-other-top-defi-protocols-in-deversifi-defi-legends-tournament-301488516.html

SOURCE Pocket Network

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c7888.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NEW WORDLE SITE OFFERS STATISTICS IMPORT TOOL PLEDGES TO STAY FREE FOREVER

- For fans of Wordle the future is currently uncertain. Its new owners have conspicuously not committed to keeping it free to play, and very few expect it to do so.

As a myriad of Wordle spin-offs vie for public attention online, fans of the original game are concerned about its future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glitnor acquires affiliate powerhouse KaFe Rocks

- Glitnor Group, the fast-growing igaming operator and games provider, has acquired affiliate powerhouse KaFe Rocks Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition spearheads Glitnor's move into the lead generation space and will add to the long-term growth of the business.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Black Shark Releases the 120W Fast Charging Gaming Flagship Black Shark 4 Pro Globally

Black Shark, the industry's leading gaming technology company, released today its gaming flagship, the Black Shark 4 Pro, to the global market. As the pioneer of the gaming phone industry, the Black Shark 4 Pro incorporates many cutting-edge technologies: the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 144Hz E4 gaming screen, 'Sandwich' liquid cooling system, and the gaming system JoyUI 12. The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in three colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey and Cosmos Black; and it is available from Feb 23th in two variants 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB .

Black Shark 4 Pro is globally available now!

"With its iconic Black Shark design, innovative magnetic pop-up trigger and powerful Snapdragon™ 888 processor, the BlackShark 4 Pro will definitely satisfy the most hardcore mobile gamer," said Harrison Luo , the CEO of Black Shark, " In Black Shark, we are always committed to providing the best mobile gaming experience to avid gamers around the world. Remember,  Game Is Real ."

Magnetic Pop-up Triggers

The innovative mechanical magnet-lift shoulder triggers appear like magic with a gentle press for precise, customizable control in competitive games. Starting from the Black Shark 3 Pro, the physical pop-up trigger has evolved and differentiated itself from other gaming phones in the industry. The magnetic pop-up triggers simulate the physical feel of actual triggers on controllers, making for a responsive and satisfying tactile experience for gamers. For non-gaming scenarios, the triggers also work as the shortcut buttons to turn on the flashlight, free up RAM, record audio, take screenshots, record screen, and more. When not in use, with just a click, the triggers disappear seamlessly back into the edge of the Black Shark 4 Pro.

Exceptional Audio Experience

Black Shark 4 Pro is ranked first in the DXOMARK audio rankings. Featuring symmetrical dual speakers with a super-large sound chamber, the Black Shark 4 pro offers sensational audio performance. As a result, the sound field is expanded and delivers an immersive spatial stereo experience. Partnered with multiple acoustic teams to tune the sound effects, and DTS Ultra X is certificated, the Black Shark 4 Por delivers a cinematic sound system for users to locate an enemy in a competitive game or simply enjoy music. A headphone jack is still there for users to enjoy lag-free lossless music.

120W Hyper Charge

Charge to 100% takes less than 15 minutes? Yes! The Black Shark 4 Pro supports 120W Hyper Charge, with the large-capacity 4500mAh dual-cell batteries, which offers the industry-leading charging experience. In just minutes, the 120W Hypercharging provides long-lasting power even after a long session of performance-intensive gaming. The Black Shark 4 Pro has almost the highest charging efficiency in a smartphone, according to data from Black Shark Lab. It takes only 5 minutes to charge to 50%, and less than 15 mins to be fully charged. The 120W charger comes in the box with a 6A Type-C fast charging cable, which is also compatible with other Apple and Android devices that support fast charging protocol.

Ultimate Gaming Performance

The Black Shark 4 Pro is empowered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 platform. As one of the flagship mobile chipset,  Snapdragon™ 888 adopts an advanced 5nm EUV process and has a brand-new Cortex X1 large core architecture. It has stronger performance and is more power-efficient. The overall performance is 25% faster. In terms of graphics processing, the Snapdragon™ 888 packs a brand-new GPU - Adreno 660, which improves performance by 35% and reduces power consumption by 20% compared to the previous generation. It brings an unprecedented leap in graphics rendering speed. As for storage, the Black Shark 4 pro is equipped with the LPDDR5+UFS3.1, which significantly increased the read and write speed.

As for the display, the Black Shark 4 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED gaming display. The screen is made of the most advanced E4 luminescent material in the industry. Color accuracy and color performance have reached the industry's top standards. With a touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz and the industry's lowest touch accuracy of 0.004mm, the Black Shark 4 Pro's touch response in extreme gaming scenarios is increased by 41% compared to the previous generation. With a higher sampling rate, tabs, flicks, and movements are registered faster and more frequently than ever. In addition, the Black Shark 4 Pro also supports three custom screen refresh rates among 60Hz, 90Hz, and 144Hz. Users can choose the appropriate screen refresh rate according to their personal preferences and different scenarios. 2.76mm ultra-small punch hole, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, and MEMC motion compensation make this display pleasing to the eye.

Black Shark 4 Pro upgrades the sandwich liquid cooling system, guaranteeing a stable performance all the time. Inside Black Shark 4 Pro, three major heating areas, the SOC, 5G modem, and 120W charging chip are designed with isolation layouts to prevent excessive heat source concentrations. The mobile phone mainboard is completely wrapped by a 360-degree three-dimensional heat dissipation system. In addition, Black Shark 4 pro also has a built-in NTC temperature sensor to detect the hand-holding area and adjust the temperature in real-time according to the temperature of the hand-holding area. Utilizing patented welding technology, two liquid cooling internal components contribute to a 30% increase in heat dissipation, and the CPU temperature is reduced by 18 degrees.

*Cooling efficiency has increased 30% compared to the previous generation.

JoyUI 12.5 and Black Space 4.0

The top hardware also deserves an excellent operating system. The Black Shark JOYUI 12.5 gaming system is based on MIUI 12.5 and fully inherits most of the functions of MIUI, such as Mi-Light Cone animation framework, intuitive visuals, super wallpaper, and natural notification sound of the system, etc. Through the Shark Space 4.0 on JOYUI 12.5, users can quickly get access to network settings, performance adjustment, mute-notification, and other functions in the game. The "diving mode" is designed for hardcore players who can effectively prevent the problem of being interrupted by phone calls or messages in the game. Multi-task running while playing games is also possible, you can do that on Magic Window. It allows chatting, mailing, and watching videos to be multi-threaded synchronously.

Pricing and availability

The Black Shark 4 Pro is officially available from February 23th at $579 .
8GB + 128 GB: $/€579, £489
12GB + 256 GB: $/€679, £569

Colors: Shadow Black, Misty Grey , Cosmos Black

Consumers can purchase from the official website ( https://global.blackshark.com/ ) and Amazon.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is available in the following countries and regions:

United States , Canada , Australia , Israel , United Arab Emirates , Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Philippines , Austria , Belgium , Bulgaria , Croatia , Republic of Cyprus , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , Ireland , Italy , Latvia , Lithuania , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Poland , Portugal , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia , Spain , Sweden , United Kingdom and more.

About Black Shark

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates a gaming eco-system based on hardware, software, and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide an unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing , Shanghai , Shenzhen , and Hong Kong .

For more information, please visit: http://global.blackshark.com/

Follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/BlackSharkGlobal/ ) or Twitter ( https://twitter.com/blckshrk_global )

Contacts
global.pr@blackshark.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-shark-releases-the-120w-fast-charging-gaming-flagship-black-shark-4-pro-globally-301487120.html

SOURCE Black Shark

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×