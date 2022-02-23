Start your engines! 7-Eleven, Inc. is collaborating with Rocket League a popular sports-action video game that features a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer with vehicular mayhem to bring gamers adrenaline-filled ways to take their play to the next level. With exclusive in-game 7-Eleven customization items and a fan-designed real-life 7-Eleven car hitting the road, there will be new ways for consumers to ...

GAMING00