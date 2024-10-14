Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Alto Metals Limited (ASX:AME) (Alto) refers to its proposed scheme of arrangement under which Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Brightstar) may acquire 100% of the shares in Alto (Scheme).

Scheme Booklet

Alto confirms that the explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme (Scheme Booklet) has today been registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). A copy of the Scheme Booklet is attached to this announcement and will also be made available on Alto’s website at https://altometals.com.au. Details of how you will receive your Scheme Booklet are set out in Alto’s announcement of 11 October 2024.

Capitalised terms in this announcement that are not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Booklet.

Alto Shareholders should carefully read and consider the Scheme Booklet in its entirety, including the materials accompanying it, before deciding how to vote at the Scheme Meeting.

If after reading the Scheme Booklet you have any questions about the Scheme Booklet or the Scheme, please contact Alto’s Share Registry on 1300 441 597 (within Australia) or +61 2 8072 1465 (outside Australia) between 8:30am and 6:00pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, or via email at hello@automic.com.au. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, please consult your broker or financial, taxation, legal or other professional adviser immediately.

Independent Expert’s Report

The Scheme Booklet includes a copy of the Independent Expert’s Report prepared by BDO Corporate Finance Australia Pty Ltd (Independent Expert). The Independent Expert has concluded that the Scheme is not fair but reasonable and therefore in the best interests of Alto Shareholders, in the absence of a Superior Proposal. The Independent Expert’s conclusion should be read in context with the full Independent Expert’s Report and the Scheme Booklet.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


