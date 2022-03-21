Gaming Investing News
BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets has partnered with Generation Esports a global community-focused esports organization and tournament platform, as a uniform and apparel partner of GenE's High School Esports League . Through the agreement, BSN SPORTS will provide preferred partner pricing on esports products ...

- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets has partnered with Generation Esports (GenE), a global community-focused esports organization and tournament platform, as a uniform and apparel partner of GenE's High School Esports League (HSEL). Through the agreement, BSN SPORTS will provide preferred partner pricing on esports products across their brand partner selection - including Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Logitech, Dream Seats, Gamer Advantage, All-Pro Tactical Sports Bags and more - to outfit esports teams at GenE's more than 5,000 affiliate schools. Additionally, the partnership provides custom Championship Ring opportunities through Herff Jones the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services.

By leveraging team gear and branding products available through Varsity Brands and BSN SPORTS, the new collaboration highlights the companies' shared commitment to drive school spirit, student engagement and confidence among high school campuses across the country. Together, the partnership aims to further support the league's impact on extracurricular and academic participation, as Generation Esports' recent case study reported increased class attendance of 10% and a 1.7 GPA improvement among league students in comparison to HSEL competitors.

"We are always looking to support scholastic esports. By partnering with an organization such as BSN SPORTS we can provide esports programs with opportunities to bring high-quality spirit wear that levels up the credibility of school-based esports and emphasizes the many benefits these programs bring to their schools and communities," said Jonathan Schrader , Vice President of Growth, Generation Esports. "We look forward to working with BSN SPORTS to continue showcasing how esports can help increase student involvement, making them more invested in their own success."

To commence the partnership, BSN SPORTS and HSEL will give away 25 custom Puma esports jerseys to one high school esports program. To enter for your chance to win, simply register by March 31 using this link: www.bsnsports.com/hsel .

Ben Connery , Vice President of Sales at BSN SPORTS, commented, "The most compelling statistic I've learned through our relationship with HSEL is that for roughly 80% of kids who join their esports team, it is the first team they have been on in their high school experience. Our work centers around our mission to elevate the student experience, and esports is an exciting platform to engage more kids and student athletes in achieving that goal." Connery adds, "Establishing esports programs on campuses remains a challenge for Athletic Directors and Administrators and through this partnership, BSN SPORTS is now positioned to seamlessly support our more than 20,000 high school customers in program start-up and introducing the fastest growing sport in America to their students."

Dallas -based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com .

Created by the founders of High School Esports League (HSEL) – the largest and longest-running competitive gaming organization for high school students in the United States – Generation Esports (GenE) serves communities around the world that wish to better engage today's youth. GenE believes that esports is more than just video games; it's competition, community, engagement, and relationship building. With over 5,000 partnered schools and 150,000 participating students within its HSEL alone, GenE makes it easy for communities of all backgrounds and ages to offer competitive esports experiences to their members. More can be found at https://generationesports.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pixelmax and Hadean are collaborating to develop highly scalable, interactive multiplayer experiences in the metaverse

Tech startup Hadean are working with PixelMax to develop highly scalable multiplayer experiences within bespoke and interactive 3D virtual worlds.

DOGAMÍ's $DOGA Token To Launch on Gate.io on March 22

DOGAMÍ, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to enter the "Petaverse," is launching its native $DOGA token on Gate.io on March 22, 2022 . This will expand the platform's network by giving several exchange holders access to its native tokens, which can be used as a golden ticket to the Petaverse and a means of payment to buy NFTs, accessories, and consumables within the DOGAMÍ ecosystem. The upcoming launch of $DOGA follows a highly successful launch of DOGAMÍ's avatars which have become the most sought-after NFTs on Tezos. The DOGAMÍ collection reached 1 million XTZ in volume in less than three weeks of trading on OBJKT .

DOGAMI has been serving its purpose by giving players access to a digital pet world where they can experience augmented reality (AR), just like what other players experience from Pokemon Go and other similar mobile games. DOGAMI will be available on iOS and Android. Through its AR pet simulation, players can train, nurture, and use their dog NFTs to earn from the game.

Parsec Partners with Microsoft Azure to Give Gaming Creators One-Click Remote Access for Building Real-Time 3D Applications

Game developers and studios can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through Microsoft Azure

Parsec today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to provide game creators building and using real-time 3D applications (RT3D) with one-click deployment of their industry-leading remote access technology through Azure.

C2X Announces Public Listing of Token on FTX and Huobi

The platform recently launched a digital wallet, C2X Station

MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced that the Platform's governance token, $CTX (C2X), has publicly listed on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Huobi, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. In addition to the public listing, C2X also disclosed that they have recently launched C2X Station, a digital wallet native to the Platform that will allow developers and users to take full advantage of C2X's services in a transparent and secure manner. C2X provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and wallets.

LootMogul expands its strategic partners and ambassadors group

LootMogul forms strategic partnership with:

  • Optima Sports Group , world's premier sports analytics with predictive data intelligence. Partnering with Troy Brazell , CEO of Optima Sports Group, gives LootMogul access to collegiate athletes incl. eSports players. These groups of athletes can build their metaverse profile, create personalized lands, avatars and sell NFT Trading cards for boosting their global metaverse presence.
  • Deborah Sawaf , The Power of Words by Thale Blanc Designer NFT clothing line inside LootMogul metaverse available to all avatars & celebrities with  real-world access to the physical products and premier red carpet events in Los Angeles , Bel Air & Beverly Hills. THE POWER OF WORDS is a collection that not only comes from inspiration, but was founded to inspire others to action, which in turn will help to shed much needed light on the issues around mental illness in our society.
LootMogul Logo

LootMogul expands its VIP ambassador program with inclusion of the following celebrities:

Agora to Showcase Live Audio and Video Technology For Gaming at Gamer Developer Conference 2022

Agora will demonstrate how real-time engagement technology increases interactivity and will power the metaverse

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2022 Game Developer Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier event that brings together the game development community to exchange ideas, solve problems and shape the future of the industry. GDC which will have more than 25,000 participants takes place from March 21-25 both virtually and in-person in San Francisco, CA.

