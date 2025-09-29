Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with confirmed lithium showings in Greenland and is the only company actively looking for lithium in Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the expansive new discoveries at our Nuuk Project, this new Paamiut discovery is a great complement to our unique Greenland portfolio. These additional lithium-bearing pegmatites highlight the team's ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk. All of BRW's Greenland discoveries are in proximity to fjord infrastructure, and with ties to Europe, we are very excited to continue our efforts in Greenland. Combined with an active drill program at its Anatacau Main project and a forthcoming resource estimate at the Mirage project, both in Quebec, BRW is among the most aggressive lithium exploration globally."

Paamiut Confirmation and Discovery

BRW has confirmed a historical spodumene-bearing pegmatite and discovered a second dyke at the Company's Paamiut Project. The discoveries are approximately 26 kilometers from Paamiut, a coastal community located about 260 kilometers south of Nuuk in Western Greenland. The dykes are hosted within a large shear zone and are found within a roughly 10-kilometer by 2-kilometer greenstone belt (see news release dated February 18th, 2025 ).

The spodumene pegmatites are roughly 3-6 meters wide, 40-60 meters long, and are spaced approximately 10 meters apart from one another. Lithium mineralization is primarily spodumene, which varies from 5-30%, containing pale green crystals ranging from 1 to 10 centimeters in size. The Company believes that there is potential to host additional spodumene pegmatites within the greenstone belt. Spodumene mineralization was confirmed by both pXRF and LIBS units. Grab samples were sent for analysis to ALS in Dublin, Ireland, and thin section samples will be prepared for further mineralogical studies.

Greenland Portfolio Update

During the summer campaign, the team completed first-pass prospecting on all western Greenland Licences while advancing both Nuuk and Paamiut. Due to continued exploration successes at Nuuk and Paamiut, additional time was not available to conduct first-pass prospecting at the Hinksland License located in Eastern Greenland. However, the team is already planning the next opportune time to evaluate that Licence. Additional spodumene discoveries were not identified outside of the Nuuk and Paamiut areas at this time.

Corporate Update

BRW also wishes to announce that Mr. Mathieu Savard has resigned as a director of the Company in order to focus all of his time and attention on his role as Chief Executive Officer and President of Vior Inc. On behalf of the board and shareholders, Brunswick Exploration would like to thank Mathieu for his contributions to the Company over the years.

Figure 1: Paamiut pXRF Data

Figure 2: Paamiut Spodumene Pegmatite – Looking West

Figure 3: Spodumene Crystals - Paamiut

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager, International Projects. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing one of the extensive grassroots lithium property portfolios in Canada and Greenland including the Mirage Project.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e80816e-c400-4d36-af7d-1e9d394fdc48

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da90ba91-e674-4c27-82ed-063698551458

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe58eaf-e58c-464d-bc56-ed7a18d73859


BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical mineral refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, and Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (“AEMC”) (TSX.V: AEMC | OTCQB: AKEMF | FRA: V7F) are pleased to announce that RecycLiCo’s new wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, RecycLiCo US Mineral Recovery, Inc. (“RUMR”) and AEMC have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”), effective September 16, 2025, to assess the ways in which RecycLiCo’s hydrometallurgical processing technology could be used in the refining of metal concentrates derived from AEMC’s polymetallic Nikolai deposit in Alaska. The Nikolai deposit contains seven U.S. Government-designated Critical Minerals, including nickel, cobalt, copper, chromium, platinum, palladium, and gold (along with the non-critical mainstay metal iron).

Keep reading...Show less

