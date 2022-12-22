Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,500,240.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "With the closing of this financing, we are now fully financed to launch one of the largest grassroot lithium exploration programs globally. We believe 2023 will be an exciting year for the Company as we look to begin filtering the hundreds of untested pegmatites in our portfolio."

The Company has completed its "best-efforts" private placement (the " Brokered Offering ") led by Red Cloud Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of agents that includes Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Agents "). Under the Brokered Offering, the Company raised gross proceeds of C$5,000,000, which includes the full exercise of the Agents' over-allotment option, from the sale of the following:

  • 2,666,667 Quebec-eligible flow-through units of the Company that were sold to charitable purchasers (each, a " Quebec Charity FT Unit ") at a price of C$0.75 per Quebec Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$2,000,000 from the sale of Quebec Charity FT Units; and
  • 5,357,143 flow-through units of the Company that were sold to charitable purchasers (each, a " National Charity FT Unit ", and collectively with the Quebec Charity FT Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$0.56 per National Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$3,000,000 from the sale of National Charity FT Units.

Each Quebec Charity FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), each issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Quebec) (each, a " Quebec FT Share "). Each National Charity FT Unit consists of one Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a " National FT Share ", and collectively with the Quebec FT Shares, the " FT Shares ") and one half of one Warrant (issued on a "flow-through basis" under the Income Tax Act (Canada)). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.75 at any time on or before December 22, 2025.

In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Agents received cash commissions totaling C$350,000.

The Company also completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Non-Brokered Offering ", and collectively with the Brokered Offering, the " Offerings "), raising gross proceeds of C$500,240 from the sale of 962,000 Quebec FT Shares at a price of C$0.52 per Quebec FT Share.

In connection with the Non-Brokered Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to arm's length third parties in the amount of $681.20.

All Quebec FT Shares issued pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which will expire on April 23, 2023.

Insiders of the Company have participated in the Non-Brokered Offering and were issued an aggregate of 327,000 Flow-Through Shares. Such participation in the Private Placement is a "related party transaction" as defined in Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" Regulation 61-101 "). The Non-Brokered Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Regulation 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration for such securities by insiders exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Non-Brokered Offering as the participation of insiders had not been confirmed at that time.

The Offerings remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offerings for exploration of the Company's projects in Quebec and Canada. Proceeds from the sale of the Offered Securities will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, for Quebec-eligible proceeds using the two 10% enhancements under section 726.4.9 and section 726.4.17.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of the Offered Securities.

The Offered Securities sold under the Brokered Offering were sold to purchasers resident in Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Brokered Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The 962,000 Quebec FT Shares sold pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering were offered by way of the "accredited investor" and minimum amount investment" exemptions under NI 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in the province of Quebec and are subject to a restricted period in Canada ending on April 23, 2023.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for hard rock lithium deposits in Eastern Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Eastern Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration Logo

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that it has adopted a stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company

In line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the maximum number of new ordinary shares which may be issued under the Stock Option Plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares at the time of grant. Currently the Company has 8.3% of its issued share capital under option. The Stock Option Plan has a "rolling" limit, as the number of ordinary shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of stock options will automatically increase as the Company's issued and outstanding share capital increases. The limit includes outstanding stock options previously granted. A copy of the Stock Option Plan has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Company's website.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") announces the filing of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Technical report entitled "Updated Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimates for LithiumBank Resources Corp.'s Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West- Central Alberta, Canada" effectively dated December 20, 2022, originally announced November 7, 2022 .

The Technical Report includes NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mg/L and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium. The report is available on www.sedar.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Infinity Stone Acquires Shorty West Lithium Project Adjacent to Li-FT Power's Yellowknife Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Shorty West Project border is approximately 83 meters from the Hi (Shorty) pegmatite on LiFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project, that has returned an average 1.07% Li2O in channel sampling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Clarifies Paid-Up Capital of Its Common Shares

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to its substantial issuer bid (the "SIB") filed on December 8, 2022, it wishes to clarify the paid-up capital for the SIB should be $9.22 per share for total aggregate paid-up capital for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) of approximately $203,889,898.

For further information please contact:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report record grade lithium concentrations and very significant flow-rates from the latest production well identified as WBALT15, which was recently drilled within the Tolillar Salar, Argentina.

Test results from WBALT15 returned lithium concentrations up to 360 mg/L. Like almost every well drilled by Alpha, WBALT15 was drilled and cased as a production well. Pumping tests demonstrated an exceptional flow rate, averaging greater than 40 m 3 /hr of brine over a 72-hour flow test on a restricted pump. A larger pump was not available during this initial flow test, but one will be available when the well is put into production; significantly higher pumping rates are expected with a larger pump.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forum Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Nordic Gears Up For 2023 Drill Campaign With Key Appointments And A Second Rig

Related News

Energy Investing

Virginia Energy Announces Mailing and Filing of Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market 2022 Year-End Review

Precious Metals Investing

IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

Precious Metals Investing

RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

×