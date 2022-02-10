BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, has been selected to present at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022 held from April 8 - 13, 2022 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana. Details include: Title: Toward a personalized off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy for cancer ...

BCT:CA