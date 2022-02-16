Life Science NewsInvesting News

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces the appointment of Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, as the Company's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective today.

Dr. Del Priore will oversee the clinical and regulatory aspects of BriaCell's current and upcoming clinical trials including the ongoing Phase I/IIa combination study of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitors, retifanlimab and epacadostat in advanced breast cancer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Del Priore to our leadership team. Dr. Del Priore is an accomplished senior executive with extensive clinical expertise, depth of knowledge, key relationships, and an excellent track record of managing oncology clinical trials," commented Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "We look forward to his leadership and clinical trial related insights as we advance the clinical development of our novel product candidates."

"As an Oncologist, I have witnessed the difficult decisions patients and doctors face every day in the absence of safe and effective treatments," said Dr. Del Priore. "BriaCell's data in advanced breast cancer patients, a very difficult patient population to treat, has been impressive. I am very excited to join the BriaCell team to help accelerate development of these novel therapeutics to bring hope to cancer patients with limited therapeutic options."

Dr. Del Priore is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience in research, drug development, and clinical trials management. Dr. Del Priore's prior work experience includes serving as a biotech Chief Medical Officer, a National Director at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), plus faculty at Indiana University School of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, and New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Del Priore completed his MPH degree in Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health, his medical degree with Distinction from The State University of New York, his BA, magna cum laude, in Philosophy, at The City University of New York, with additional training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), The University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Rochester. He has authored numerous publications, was named on several patents, and was listed as the "Best Doctors" by the U.S. News & World Report. He regularly appears in various media outlets as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in oncology.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

