BrainChip Announces Neuromorphyx as Strategic Customer and Go-to-Market Partner for AKD1500 Neuromorphic Processor

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world leader in ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based neuromorphic AI, today announced that Nex Novus d.o.o., Neuromorphyx™ has selected the Akida™ AKD1500 co-processor for evaluation and integration in its Vision NeuroNode™ edge-AI device.

This strategic engagement and partnership agreement expands BrainChip's reach into defense, robotics and industrial edge sensing. By integrating the AKD1500 into Neuromorphyx's rugged, modular architecture, the companies are enabling always-on intelligence where power, bandwidth and connectivity are constrained.

Enabling Scalable, Always-on Edge Intelligence

The AKD1500 will be integrated into Neuromorphyx's modular NeuroBlocks™ architecture: SensorBlock™ (DVS/EVS), BridgeBlock™ (FPGA), BrainBlock™ (AKD1500) and InterfaceBlock™, forming a key compute element within the Vision NeuroNode™ device and its NeuroHive™ fleet orchestration platform. By leveraging BrainChip's Akida™ technology, Neuromorphyx is building configurable edge nodes for real-time detection and tracking using event-based vision and other sensors such as audio, radar and IMU:

  • Ultra-low power, always-on inference: AKD1500 supports mission-critical detection pipelines within tight power budgets, operating at milliwatt power levels (under 300mW for high-performance tasks), enabling battery deployments matching the core NeuroNode feature of multi-year field operations on a single integrated battery.
  • Low-latency sparse processing: Paired with event-based vision sensors, NeuroNode™ can convert event streams into compact spatiotemporal tensors and run them on AKD1500, where Akida's event-based execution exploits activation sparsity to reduce data movement and accelerate response.
  • Configurable deployment at scale: AKD1500's 1 MB on-chip memory enables NeuroNode™ to run fully self-contained neuromorphic SNN models without external DRAM, reducing power, latency, and attack surface while enabling deterministic real-time response.

The Potential: Networked NeuroNodes at Scale

Neuromorphyx's approach to in-house manufacturing scalability paired with AKD1500 competitive pricing, allows for compact NeuroNodes to have simple deployments even in tens of thousands of units by forming networks that cover vast areas managed with NeuroHive™: a map-based platform for deploying, monitoring and updating these edge nodes across sites. The platform supports coordinated sensing, target analytics (including velocity and direction), and external API triggers for integration into existing command-and-control or industrial systems, while natively maintaining privacy and keeping processing at the edge.

"Our mission has always been to bring AI to the edge where it is most needed," said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. "Neuromorphyx is building a compelling, modular platform for deploying always-on intelligence in demanding environments. By combining event-driven sensing with Akida's ultra-low power neuromorphic processing, we're helping enable scalable edge AI for defense, industrial monitoring and autonomous systems."

About Neuromorphyx™ and Nex Novus d.o.o.

Neuromorphyx™ is a deep-tech hardware and embedded software company, spun out of Nex Novus d.o.o., focused on high-performance, energy-efficient edge AI for defense, robotics and industrial sensing. Its modular NeuroBlocks™ architecture enables configurable edge AI devices, NeuroNodes™, built around advanced sensors, including event-based vision, audio, radar, IMU and a choice of accelerator technologies. Neuromorphyx's NeuroHive™ platform provides fleet management, orchestration and secure over-the-air model updates.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY):

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs with unmatched efficiency and energy economy. Explore more at www.brainchip.com .

