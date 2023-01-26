iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Lithium Investing News

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on San Domingo Drilling Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on San Domingo Drilling Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that further to its announcement of 21 November 2022 results from the Company's drilling programme at its San Domingo pegmatite district, due to exceptionally high levels of demand at the assay labs are now expected to be received this quarter

Assay labs in North America are stretched in their capacity and the holiday period has further added to the existing delays. Bradda Head is looking forward to releasing results from the first drill programme at its San Domingo pegmatite district as soon as viable.

Bradda Head is due to open the TSX today in Toronto as part of its listing on the TSX-V last November, and will be also be back in Toronto attending the upcoming PDAC mining conference in early March.

2023 is going to be a busy year for the Bradda Head team with many material catalysts on the way. An updated presentation will shortly be available on the Company's website detailing the proposed timeline for the year-ahead.

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

ENDS

Contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

+44 (0) 1624 639 396

Charlie FitzRoy, CEO
Denham Eke, Finance Director

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)
James Biddle/Roland Cornish

+44 20 7220 1666

Peterhouse (Joint Broker)

+44 207 469 0930

Charles Goodfellow
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams

Shard Capital (Joint Broker)

+44 207 186 9927

Damon Heath
Isabella Pierre

Red Cloud (North American Broker)

+1 416 803 3562

Joe Fars

Tavistock (PR)

+ 44 20 7920 3150

Nick Elwes
Adam Baynes

braddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.2 Mt at an average grade of 891 ppm Li and 3.5% K for a total of 100 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.3 Mt at an average grade of 694 ppm Li and 3.2% K for a total of 271 kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 to 1,300 Mt of material grading between 600 to 850 ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 6 Mt LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Ventures exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736841/Bradda-Head-Lithium-Ltd-Announces-Update-on-San-Domingo-Drilling-Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium LimitedTSXV:BHLIBattery Metals Investing
BHLI:CA
Bradda Head Lithium (TSXV:BHLI)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

Significant Resource Expansion at The Basin Project in Arizona - 22% Increase in Contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent Tonnes

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at its Basin East ("BE") Project in Arizona, resulting in a 22% increase in contained lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") tonnes based on only 1,200m of drilling. Furthermore, the Indicated category of the MRE, which is all located in the upper part of the deposit, has increased by 17

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that it has adopted a stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company

In line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the maximum number of new ordinary shares which may be issued under the Stock Option Plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares at the time of grant. Currently the Company has 8.3% of its issued share capital under option. The Stock Option Plan has a "rolling" limit, as the number of ordinary shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of stock options will automatically increase as the Company's issued and outstanding share capital increases. The limit includes outstanding stock options previously granted. A copy of the Stock Option Plan has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Company's website.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Conferences and Updated Presentation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Investor Conferences and Updated Presentation

Investor Conferences in London and Updated Corporate Presentation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce an updated corporate presentation that is now live on the Company's website and that Charles FitzRoy, CEO, will be attending the 121 Mining Investment and Mines & Money conferences in London this week and Mines & Money the following week. Charles will also be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment conference and at Mines & Money. If you are attending Mines & Money please visit the Company at booth A23

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Community Website Launched

New Community Website Launched

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL, TSXV:BHLI, OTCQB:BHLIF) (" Bradda Head " or the " Company "), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces the launch of its new community website aimed at encouraging communication with local stakeholders.

  • The community website for Bradda Head's wholly-owned US subsidiary Zenolith USA will enable local stakeholders in an effective way to provide feedback on the impact of Bradda Head's projects.
  • The new website will also be a source of information through which the Company will be able to transparently update stakeholders on local developments.
  • Information will include updates on its operational programmes, local events and initiatives by Bradda Head in the communities surrounding its projects in the US.
  • The new website is aligned with the Company's refreshed branding (see PR dated 22 September 2022), and will also reflect the identity of the established host communities in the Company's project areas.

The new community website can be found at https://zenolithusa.com/

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has further strengthened its technical team with the appointment of Marcus Tomlinson as a Metallurgical Consultant. The Company has also formally contracted Dr. Vahid Sohrabi as a Hydrogeological Consultant

"Advancing the Zeus Lithium Project requires a dedicated focus on the metallurgy, flowsheet and development of a sustainable water supply," stated Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer of noram. "Marcus has a strong hydrometallurgical background and extensive experience in process design and will be key to leading the ongoing metallurgical work and development of a final process design. Vahid will be instrumental to helping us determine the right option for a consistent, efficient supply of water to the project. I look forward to working with Marcus and Vahid to continue to advance and de-risk the project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-processing waste rock material from Castle Mine, in Gowganda, Ontario. Cobalt and nickel results are still pending

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-processing waste rock material from Castle Mine, in Gowganda, Ontario. Cobalt and nickel results are still pending.

Highlights of Waste Rock Re-Processing:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone encounters 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32m from RS-22-03, 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0m including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0m from RS-22-04, and 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83m, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33m from RS-22-01.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.
  • Significant continued exploration potential with latest results, including the discovery of gold in VMS-type exhalite mineralization, intersecting 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m in RS-22-02.
  • Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Closes Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Closes Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced (see November 15, 2022 news release) acquisition of a 0.75% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. ("Strategic Minerals") (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company has an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The respective royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% once certain minimum royalty payments have been made

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Rickardo Welyhorsky, P. Eng., as its Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Welyhorsky is a registered Professional Metallurgical Engineer with over 29 years of experience spanning all levels of project development and operations in the mining and metals industry. He brings to Avalon a wealth of industry experience within various roles including metallurgical test work, feasibility study work, engineering, construction, commissioning, start-up as well as operations and maintenance. While most of his recent experience has been in the gold sector, his vast experience will mesh well with the development needs to advance the Separation Rapids Lithium Project as well as the proposed lithium refinery. Mr. Welyhorsky has a background in Chemical Engineering Technology and Environmental Management from Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario as well as a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laurentian University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Abcourt Files The Mineral Resource Update Technical Report For The Sleeping Giant Mine

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces AGM Results

Related News

Uranium Investing

Is Nuclear Waste Safe? Expert Shares Facts for Investors

Gold Investing

Australia Precious Metals Price Forecast: Top Trends for 2023

Nickel Investing

What is Nickel Used For? (Updated 2023)

Precious Metals Investing

Advance United Holdings Q1 2023 Shareholder Update

Energy Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

×