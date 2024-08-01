Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Global Ltd

Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Global Limited (ASX: BP8) (“BP8” or the “Company” or the “Group”), a plant-based biotechnology company, today released its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 June 2024.

Corporate activities

BP8 ended the quarter with cash of approximately $0.132 million ($0.257 million at 31 March 2024).

At the Company’s general meeting convened on 24 May 2024 (General Meeting), the Company obtained shareholder approval pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 to undertake a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors. The share placement authority is for the Company to raise up to $1,000,000. Further details regarding the progress with the proposed share placement will be released to the market in due course.

Also at the General Meeting, shareholders approved a consolidation of the Company’s share capital on the basis of one (1) security for every five (5) securities in the Company’s then unconsolidated share capital.

Total aggregate cash payments of $4,000 were made during the quarter to related parties and their associates as remuneration. Details of these payments are included in items 6.1 and 6.2 of the Appendix 4C.

120-day business development plan

On 20 March 2024 the Company announced that it was undertaking a new 120-day business development plan from March through June 2024. The announcement coincided with an extensive visit by the Company’s CEO Matthew Leonard and CFO Chow Yee Koh to Malaysia and China for a series of meetings over a 2–3-week period. The CEO and CFO were joined by China-based Company Director Michael Huang for those strategic meetings in Malaysia and China. The Company’s CEO and executive Director Frank Cannavo have subsequently visited South Asia and Hong Kong to further progress the business development plan objectives.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

