BPH Energy Limited PEP-11 Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP-11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture, further to the announcement made on 18 September 2024, BPH provides a further update on matters relating to PEP-11.

By announcement made on 6 August 2024, BPH informed that Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset) on behalf of the joint venture partners had filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. BPH refers to its announcement on 6 August 2024 wherein it outlined the background and defined the First Application and Second Application made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit.

On 18 September 2024, Minister Husic, via NOPTA, gave Asset a statement of preliminary views with attachments and invited Asset to provide a response within 30 days. The statement of preliminary views included 45 annexures totalling 1608 pages. The company is currently reviewing the material provided by NOPTA for the purpose of providing Minister Husic with a submission in respect of his preliminary views. Due to the volume of the data provided to Asset, time has now been extended to 15 November 2024 to provide submissions.

Following conferral between the parties to the Federal Court proceeding, on 9 October 2024 orders were made vacating the previous orders and adjourning the proceedings to a date on or after 7 February 2025. The parties have liberty to apply to bring the matter back before the Federal Court on 3 days' notice.

Included in the material provided by Minister Husic was a copy of the NOPTA recommendation to the Joint Authority which recommended that the Joint Authority approve the Second Application.

In the NOPTA Annual Report of Activities 2020-21 it was noted that 54 applications for COVID19 related suspensions and extensions were approved in that period. The company understands that the Second Application (for COVID-19 relief) made in respect of the PEP11 Permit was the only application outstanding.



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 21st of June 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/50L95CS4

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event



BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investee, Advent Energy Limited (Advent) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset), have engaged Klarite Pty Ltd (Klarite), to initiate environmental management of the Seablue-1 exploration well, due to be drilled in PEP 11, pending the current application for licence variation, suspension and extension (Application), regulatory approvals and rig availability.

Klarite are a Perth based turnkey environmental consultancy specialising in offshore development in Australia, who recently prepared a detailed Environmental Approvals Strategy for the Seablue-1 exploration drilling activity for Asset.

Due to the critical need for new domestic supplies of gas as stated in the Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (see below) Asset have decided to commence work necessary for environmental approvals in advance of the PEP 11 licence Application approval, in order to be prepared to drill the Seablue-1 well as soon as possible thereafter.

Klarite will develop an Environmental Management process which will define Asset's consultation and negotiation basis with relevant persons and assess environmental impacts.

Future Gas Strategy

The Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (FGS) and supporting documents were released by Minister for Resources Madeleine King on 9 May 2024.

The FGS confirms that that gas will have a role to play in the transition to net zero by 2050 and beyond.

The FGS states that exploration and development should focus on optimising discoveries and infrastructure in producing basins where gas will be proximal to where it is needed and will be lower cost than relying on LNG imports.

Many of the arguments made in the FGS document support the case for drilling at Seablue-1 in PEP 11:

- New sources of gas supply are needed to meet demand during the economy wide transition.

- Arguments that Australia could divert gas developed for export fail to recognise the domestic gas market's reliance on supply from gas export projects.

- We have mechanisms to divert uncontracted gas to the domestic market through the Australian East Coast Domestic Gas Supply Heads of Agreement, and contracted export gas to the domestic market through the ADGSM, which is a measure of last resort. These are, however, only able to ensure gas supply for the southern states within the limits of existing infrastructure constraints to transport the gas to market

- LNG imports risk embedding high gas prices:

o ../.. a number of LNG import terminals have been proposed for the east coast. Any gas supplied through such LNG import terminals could be more expensive than gas developed closer to demand centres. This is because international LNG prices are historically higher than domestic gas prices and because of the costs associated with converting gas to LNG, transporting it by sea then regassing it at port, before its onward transport by pipeline.

o ../.. gas is more affordable in locations where ../..gas is consumed where it is produced

- Section 7.1 of the analytical report behind the FGS: ...the east coast gas market could have sufficient gas supply to meet domestic (and LNG export) demand for many years if additional (above forecast) gas supply can be developed from existing 2P reserves, possible reserves, contingent and prospective resources. However, this will require both forecast and new projects to be developed in the required time frame.

Prospective Resources of 5.7 TCF* have been identified in PEP 11.

Advent Energy welcomes the publication of the FGS as it strengthens the case for exploration in PEP 11.

* In energy terms 5.7TCF is equivalent to 5,985 Petajoules



BPH Energy Limited Placement

BPH Energy Limited Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1 million (before costs) ("Placement"). The Placement will comprise the issue of 50,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share.

Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option (BPHOB) for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each with an expiry date of 30 September 2024 ("Attaching Options").

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited ("Oakley Capital") and 62 Capital Limited ("62 Capital" acted as Joint Lead Managers for the Placement. Oakley Capital and 62 Capital will be paid a cash fee of 5% on funds raised under the Placement and 12,000,000 BHPOB Broker Options ("Broker Options") exercisable at $0.03 each with an expiry date of 30 September 2024 pro-rata to their participation in the Placement.

The Placement (including the free Attaching Options and Broker Options) will be undertaken pursuant to the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Commenting on the capital raising, Executive Director Mr David Breeze said:

"We were pleased with the strong support in the Placement and will see the introduction of several new sophisticated investors, including high net worth, family office and resource funds to our register.

The funding allows BPH to accelerate the exploration programs to unlock the potential on our gas projects especially with the current gas supply crisis as well as assist the next phase of associate Cortical Dynamic Limited's expansion.

USE OF FUNDS

The proceeds raised under the Placement provide BPH with a strong cash position to fund its hydrocarbon projects and to assist in the continued development of Cortical Dynamics.

The intended use of funds will be for:

- $0.75 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments

- $0.1 million - For working capital including costs of the offer

- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics

PLACEMENT DETAILS

The Placement offer price of $0.02 per share represents a 16.7% discount to BPH's closing price of $0.024 per share on Thursday, 9 May 2024, and a 16.7 % discount to the 10-day VWAP of $0.024 per share.

Settlement of the Placement is expected to be completed on or around 15 May 2024.

The Placement has been conducted pursuant to the Company's existing Placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. A total of 5,200,000 Placement Shares, 25,000,000 Attaching Options, and 12,000,000 Broker Options will be issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. A total of 44,800,000 Placement Shares will be issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Placement Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.



×