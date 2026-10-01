Boston Children's Hospital Receives $10 Million Gift from Bank of America to Support New Behavioral Health Campus

Key points
- Bank of America is providing a $10 million grant to Boston Children's Hospital to establish a new pediatric behavioral health campus of Franciscan Children's in Brighton.
- The Brighton campus will feature new single-patient rooms and thoughtfully designed spaces for children with autism and intellectual developmental disabilities.
- Funding will support the development of the hospital's new space, expanding access to mental health care and increasing capacity to serve more children and adolescents.
- Between 150 and 200 jobs will be created with the new Brighton Campus, along with 3,320 construction jobs throughout the project.
- Bank of America employees and executives volunteered at Franciscan Children's to commemorate the bank's commitment and participated in activities to create moments of joy and connection.
Boston Children's Hospital today announced a $10 million grant from Bank of America to help establish a new pediatric behavioral health campus, marking an important step forward in expanding access to urgently needed mental health care for children and adolescents.
The gift will directly support the development of the hospital's new space in Brighton on the campus of Franciscan Children's, which became part of the Boston Children's health system in 2023. Designed as a therapeutic, family-centered environment, the new campus will combine inpatient, outpatient, and rehabilitation services, increasing capacity to serve more children and adolescents while reimagining how behavioral health care is delivered.
To commemorate this commitment, Bank of America employees and executives volunteered today at Franciscan Children's, spending time with patients in both the medical rehabilitation and behavioral health units. Volunteers participated in activities including kickball, mural painting, arts and crafts, and reading books with younger patients, helping create moments of connection, joy, and encouragement for children and families receiving care.
"Bank of America's leadership gift helps turn vision into reality," said Kevin B. Churchwell, MD, CEO of Boston Children's Hospital. "Their generosity will help us build a dedicated space where children and families can find expertise, empathy, and hope — and where we can continue advancing research, training the next generation of specialists, and strengthening community partnerships."
The Brighton campus will feature single-patient rooms, specialized programs for children with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities, and thoughtfully designed spaces that welcome families as active partners in care. By expanding physical capacity and integrating services across levels of care, the campus will help reduce wait times, improve early intervention, and ensure children receive the right support at the right time.
"This new campus has the potential to change the trajectory of care for children and families across Greater Boston," said Holly O'Neill, President, Consumer, Retail and Preferred at Bank of America. "Our partnership with Boston Children's reflects a shared commitment to giving more families access to the right support at the right time. By combining their clinical expertise with our commitment to Greater Boston, we can help build a healthier, more resilient community."
Beyond bricks and mortar, the new campus will serve as a hub for innovation — supporting groundbreaking research, workforce development, and collaboration with schools and community organizations to extend care beyond hospital walls. The new campus will also create between 150 and 200 new jobs in the community and over 3,320 construction jobs throughout the project. The new space will house the full continuum of care for patients with behavioral health needs including programs dedicated to children with neurodevelopmental disorders. The campus also introduces pediatric and adolescent partial hospitalization and an intensive outpatient care program. On the rehabilitation side, the building will provide state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate a wide range of services from post-acute rehabilitation to outpatient rehabilitation programs.
Together, these efforts will help catalyze a stronger, more connected behavioral health system for children across Massachusetts and beyond.
Frequently asked questions
Question: Why is Bank of America investing in healthcare infrastructure at Boston Children's Hospital?
Answer: Bank of America is committed to strengthening the communities where it operates by supporting access to essential services, including healthcare. Investments like this help ensure Greater Boston residents have access to high-quality care while supporting long-term community growth.
Question: How does this grant reflect Bank of America's broader commitment to Greater Boston?
Answer: Bank of America has a significant presence in Greater Boston, with more than 3,600 local employees and nearly 130 locations supporting clients. Since 2021, the company has contributed more than $53 million in philanthropic giving and its employees have volunteered more than 216,000 hours to support the community. Its $963 million in home loans has helped clients achieve homeownership, while $651 million in small business loans has fueled local entrepreneurship.
Question: What areas does Bank of America prioritize in Greater Boston?
Answer: Through partnerships with local nonprofits, Bank of America helps advance economic mobility, housing stability and community development throughout Greater Boston, while investing in arts and culture and youth sports that strengthen the community.
Boston Children's Hospital
Boston Children's Hospital is ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is a pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, Boston Children's has led the way in life-changing pediatric innovation since its founding in 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 14 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 37 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 13 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators across ~1M square feet of lab space comprise the research community. From bench to bedside, scientists work on preventing, treating, and curing diseases that impact both children and adults, no matter how rare or complex the condition. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 491-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care.
With nine satellite locations and the Martha Elliot Health Center, Boston Children's also provides 24/7 pediatric care at five hospitals including Beverly Hospital, Winchester Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, South Shore Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital.
Boston Children's also includes: Affiliation with Franciscan Children's Hospital, including 112 beds and 700+ employees; Boston Children's Primary Care Alliance, a robust network of 33 pediatric practices serving patients and families throughout Massachusetts; The Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Boston Children's Hospital (PPOC) with more than 400 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants devoted exclusively to pediatric primary care, in close collaboration with subspecialists at Boston Children's in more than 90 locations throughout Massachusetts; Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) which is the largest pediatric multispecialty group in New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut, including nearly 300 clinicians in more than 60 locations.
For more, visit our Answers blog and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Reporters may contact
Alexandra Hladick Bueno, Boston Children's Hospital
alexandra.hladickbueno@childrens.harvard.edu
Andy Aldridge, Bank of America
andrew.aldridge@bofa.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-childrens-hospital-receives-10-million-gift-from-bank-of-america-to-support-new-behavioral-health-campus-302896292.html
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation