Bora Pharmaceuticals and GSK Sign $250M Five Year Global Manufacturing Contract

Bora manufactures more than 20 commercial products for GSK at its Mississauga facility, supporting infectious disease, mental health, dermatology, & other critical therapeutic areas

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Bora"; TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY), a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and GSK (LSE/NYSE: GSK) have signed a strategic agreement to renew a five-year manufacturing partnership. Bora purchased the Mississauga facility from GSK in 2020 . This renewed collaboration reinforces the long-standing relationship between the two companies and expands the partnership, allowing GSK access to multiple sites within the Bora network, including its newest oral solid dose (OSD) site in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

GSK is the largest pharmaceutical partner operating at Bora's state-of-the-art Mississauga facility, where Bora provides end-to-end manufacturing services for more than 20 commercial product lines and over 335 individual products. These medicines address specific indications spanning HIV, malaria, pneumonia, parasitic infections, depression, migraine, acne, eczema, and psoriasis. GSK will continue to leverage Bora's experienced development teams and global commercial manufacturing infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted supply of these critical therapies to patients worldwide.

"Strong partnerships like this are foundational to the continued growth of Bora's CDMO business," said J.D. Mowery, President of Bora's CDMO division. "GSK's continued trust in Bora reflects our strong execution across development and commercial manufacturing and supports our momentum as we expand our role as a global CDMO of choice."

Since joining the Bora network in 2020, the Mississauga facility has expanded its technical capabilities and customer base, becoming a strategic manufacturing partner for leading global pharmaceutical companies. Targeted investments in flexible manufacturing technologies have enabled the site to support 32 total clients, advance 61 products, and complete more than 400 project and development batches, reinforcing its role in delivering quality, cGMP manufacturing for drug programs worldwide.

"Ultimately, partnerships are realized on the manufacturing floor," said John Lawrie, VP of Operations at Bora's Mississauga site. "Our teams, systems, and processes are ready to deliver on time in full consistently to support the continued manufacture of GSK's medicines."

"From day one, this partnership was built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to quality," shared Bobby Sheng, Chairman of Bora Group and CEO of Bora. "Reaching nearly a decade of collaboration with GSK and committing through 2030 speaks to our shared focus on value and reliability. We're grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting GSK's mission and the patients who rely on these therapies."

About Bora Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW and BORAY.OTCQX) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life.

By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. Committed to making success "certain," Bora sets new standards in the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries.

For more, please visit: www.boracdmo.com .

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.com .

