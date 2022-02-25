Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. provides recent updates relating distribution of the Beanfields brand.Raley's, the multi-billion-dollar grocery and retail company, has informed the Company it has made Beanfields their primary displayed bean chip. The Jalapeno lime flavour is being distributed into 150% more stores, with the Black Bean & Nacho flavours into 53% more stores.Beanfield retail launches into Lowe's The ...

VEGI:CC