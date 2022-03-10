Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. announces that it has closed the first tranche of $1,007,400 in its $2,000,000 non-brokered private placement.The company issued 1,439,143 units at a price of $0.70 per Unit . Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share until March 9, 2025. ...

VEGI:CC