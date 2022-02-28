Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. announces that it intends to raise, on a non-brokered basis, aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance up to 2,857,142 units at a price of $0.70 per Unit . Each Unit will comprise one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $1.00 per share for a period of 36 ...

VEGI:CC