Bombardier Defense to Provide Three Bombardier Global 6500 Aircraft for Maritime Surveillance in Australia

Bombardier Defense to Provide Three Bombardier Global 6500 Aircraft for Maritime Surveillance in Australia

  • The Global 6500 aircraft, operated by leading defense company Metrea, will bring outstanding capabilities to the Australian Border Force
  • Bombardier Defense grows its presence in Australia, where a vast territory and extensive coastlines require exceptional range, endurance and reliability
  • The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft is the logical choice for the most demanding specialized missions around the world

Bombardier Defense_Global 6500

Bombardier Defense is proud to announce that it will provide three Global 6500 aircraft to fly maritime surveillance missions for the Australian Border Force.

Metrea - the originator and leading provider of effects-as-a-service to national security partners - will operate the aircraft for the Australian Border Force. 

"The Global 6500 aircraft brings a new level of capability for maritime surveillance, with exceptional range, speed, endurance and reliability," said Michael Anckner, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Bombardier Defense. "Our teams are proud that this game-changing aircraft is the trusted choice to support the Australian Border Force's aerial surveillance program."

This program will introduce the Global platform in Australia in a special mission configuration, following many prior successful programs on this platform throughout the world. Bombardier Learjet and Challenger aircraft already perform search-and-rescue and medical evacuation missions in the country.

Bombardier is well-established in Australia, with a fleet of more than 75 business jets in the country across the Learjet, Challenger and Global families. The company has considerably increased its Australian footprint over the last few years, notably with the opening of its Melbourne Service Center in 2022 at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne, providing exceptional service to the existing fleet in the region. Bombardier also announced a new Line Maintenance Station in Perth in March 2025.

In May of 2024, Bombardier Defense opened its first international office in Adelaide, Australia, to provide an enhanced level of service to its special mission customers in this important market. 

The Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft offers configurations available to satisfy the most demanding specialized missions around the world. Governments, militaries and operators choose this aircraft for its ideal combination of performance, reliability and flexibility, and the many existing outer-mould line configurations available.

About Bombardier Defense
Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier's portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term partnerships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world's most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future.

Bombardier Defense leverages Bombardier's highly responsive, worldwide support network, offering expert maintenance services and tailored support options to our government and military customers. Hundreds of Bombardier aircraft perform critical airborne missions around the world, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more.   

For Information
To learn more about Bombardier Defense, visit bombardier.com/defense and follow us on LinkedIn.
For corporate news and information about Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), visit bombardier.com.

Media Contacts
General media contact webform

Louise Solomita
+1-514-513-6410
Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global and Global 6500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e07e8cd-9d30-49f1-977f-37b4abd4c381


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