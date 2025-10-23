BofA Names Andy Noll President of Columbus

- Bank of America has named Andy Noll, Business Banking executive, president of Bank of America Columbus. He succeeds Kelly D'Ambrosia, who led the market since 2021 and recently relocated to Dallas.

As president and head of the market, Andy will connect clients, teammates, and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive integration across the bank's eight lines of business. He will oversee the company's efforts to grow market share by fostering local connections and identifying opportunities to grow and deepen client relationships.

"Throughout his career with Bank of America, Andy  has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the community to deliver responsible growth," said Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America. "Andy is well positioned to continue to grow our market share in Columbus, delivering the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."

With a career at Bank of America that began in 2005, Andy has held numerous roles within the Practice Solutions organization which provides loan and liquidity services to law firms, doctors, dentists and veterinarians. He currently leads part of our sales and operations teams to ensure alignment across the businesses and with strategic initiatives. In addition, he has been a member of the Columbus market leadership team and works closely with other line of business leaders to deliver our capabilities locally.

Andy is passionate about engaging with teammates and the community. He volunteers as a youth sports coach and is active with faith-based community service initiatives.

Andy holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration in Economics and Finance from The Ohio State University – The Max M. Fisher College of Business.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Diane Wagner, Bank of America
Phone: 1.312.992.2370
diane.wagner@bofa.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bofa-names-andy-noll-president-of-columbus-302592528.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

