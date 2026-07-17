Boeing Forecasts $4.9 Trillion Commercial Aviation Support and Services Market and Demand for more than 2.4 Million New Aviation Personnel Over 20 Years

Boeing Forecasts $4.9 Trillion Commercial Aviation Support and Services Market and Demand for more than 2.4 Million New Aviation Personnel Over 20 Years

  • Boeing projects $4.9 trillion aviation services market and demand for more than 2.4 million commercial aviation professionals through 2045
  • Industry faces production, supply chain and workforce constraints as digitalization and sustainability reshape aviation services

Boeing [NYSE: BA] today released its comprehensive 20-year outlook for the commercial aviation services market, the Boeing Services Market Outlook, and the Boeing Pilot & Technician Outlook, focused on projected workforce requirements. Over the next two decades, Boeing forecasts a $4.9 trillion support and services market, alongside a demand for over 2.4 million new commercial aviation professionals.

According to Boeing's 2026 Commercial Market Outlook, sustained growth in commercial aviation is expected to continue, with demand and traffic set to double over the next 20 years. The report also indicated near-term disruptions will not have an impact on long-term aviation growth. 

Key Trends Shaping the Services Market

Several key trends are expected to influence the commercial aviation services market over the next 20 years:

  • Efficiency initiatives focusing on aircraft lifecycle management 
  • Increased aircraft digitalization and data-driven services
  • Geographic shifts in aviation services needs
  • Transformation and growing demand for the aviation workforce 
  • Retirements driving attrition and increasing personnel demand

"As we look toward the future, we see strong demand for services across the portfolio, new opportunities as fleets become more digitally enabled and a growing need for a skilled workforce," said Chris Raymond, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. "To meet those needs we will continue to digitally modernize our business and invest in skilled people and customer-focused improvements to keep aircraft flying safely and efficiently for years to come."

Workforce Demand: Over 2.4 Million New Aviation Professionals Needed

Fueled by fleet growth and evolving market demands, Boeing's 2026 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) projects an industry need for approximately:

  • 674,000 pilots
  • 728,000 maintenance technicians
  • 1,023,000 cabin crew members

This totals more than 2.4 million new personnel globally through 2045. Two-thirds of this demand will replace retiring personnel, while one-third will support fleet growth. Boeing highlights competency-based training and assessment, and advancements in technologies that will transform aviation training. These tools enhance hands-on learning and situational awareness, key to addressing shortages of pilots and technicians globally.

"Our industry will keep the expanding global fleet flying safely and efficiently by investing in workforce development worldwide," said Chris Broom, Vice President, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "Immersive technologies will enhance training, supporting Competency-Based Training and Assessment approaches to ensure the highest quality aviation training."

Regional Breakdown of Services and Personnel Demand through 2045

Region 

New Pilots 

New
Technicians 

New Cabin
Crew 

Total New
Personnel 

Total
Services
and
Support
Demand

Global 

674,000

728,000

1,023,000

2,425,000

$4,9T

Africa 

22,000

25,000

28,000

75,000

$140B

China 

123,000

131,000

171,000

425,000

$875B

Eurasia 

153,000

169,000

249,000

571,000

$1,185B

Latin
America 

38,000

42,000

56,000

136,000

$260B

Middle East 

67,000

65,000

104,000

236,000

$475B

North
America 

122,000

125,000

191,000

438,000

$995B

Northeast
Asia 

24,000

28,000

43,000

95,000

$200B

Oceania 

11,000

12,000

18,000

41,000

$85B

South Asia 

48,000

48,000

54,000

150,000

$220B

Southeast
Asia 

66,000

83,000

109,000

258,000

$425B

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, generally can be used to help identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to future demand for commercial airplanes and aviation personnel, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors, including economic conditions in the United States and globally, general industry conditions as they may impact us or our customers, and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-forecasts-4-9-trillion-commercial-aviation-support-and-services-market-and-demand-for-more-than-2-4-million-new-aviation-personnel-over-20-years-302828878.html

SOURCE Boeing

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