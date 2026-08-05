Boeing Donates $250,000 to Support Wildfire Recovery in Greater Spokane Area

Boeing Donates $250,000 to Support Wildfire Recovery in Greater Spokane Area

Boeing (NYSE: BA) is donating $250,000 from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist those impacted by wildfires in Eastern Washington.

Funding will support: the Innovia Foundation, the community foundation of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, to help nonprofits, businesses and community organizations provide wildfire relief. 

"Our thoughts are with the families and communities severely impacted by the ongoing wildfires in the Spokane area," said Jeff Shockey, Boeing executive vice president, Government Operations, Global Public Policy & Corporate Strategy. "These funds will help local nonprofits, businesses and organizations address immediate needs and accelerate recovery across the region."

In addition to corporate charitable investments, Boeing employees give to their local communities through their local Boeing Employees Community Fund chapter and by participating in volunteer and charitable gift match programs. Consistent with Boeing employee gift match programs, the company will match qualifying employee contributions made in support of relief efforts.

Disaster recovery and relief efforts align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where Boeing teammates live and work. Boeing employs more than 65,000 people in Washington, and in 2025, provided almost $30 million in charitable contributions in the state. 

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact   

Boeing Media Relations

media@Boeing.com

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SOURCE Boeing

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