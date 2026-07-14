The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2026 as follows:
|
Major Programs
|
2nd Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
Commercial Airplanes Programs
|
737
|
129
|
243
|
767
|
10
|
16
|
777
|
7
|
15
|
787
|
25
|
40
|
Total
|
171
|
314
|
Defense, Space & Security Programs
|
AH-64 Apache (New)
|
6
|
8
|
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|
9
|
24
|
CH-47 Chinook (New)
|
4
|
5
|
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|
2
|
3
|
F-15 Models
|
3
|
4
|
F/A-18 Models
|
3
|
5
|
KC-46 Tanker
|
4
|
8
|
MH-139
|
3
|
5
|
P-8 Models
|
1
|
2
|
Commercial and Civil Satellites
|
—
|
1
|
Total1
|
35
|
65
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
Contact: Investor Relations: BoeingInvestorRelations@boeing.com
Communications: media@boeing.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-second-quarter-deliveries-302825298.html
SOURCE Boeing