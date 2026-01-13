Boeing Announces Fourth Quarter Deliveries

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 as follows:
Major Programs
4th Quarter
Full Year
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
117
447
767
10
30
777
6
35
787
27
88
Total
160
600
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
5
19
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
14
42
CH-47 Chinook (New)
2
3
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
2
11
F-15 Models
2
9
F/A-18 Models
2
14
KC-46 Tanker
5
14
MH-139
3
9
P-8 Models
2
6
Commercial and Civil Satellites
—
4
Total1
37
131
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
