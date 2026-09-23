Boeing and Turkish Airlines Finalize Order for up to 150 737 MAX Jets

Boeing and Turkish Airlines Finalize Order for up to 150 737 MAX Jets

  • Airline's largest Boeing single-aisle order follows record 787 Dreamliner purchase
  • 737 MAX will strengthen Turkish Airlines' short- and medium-haul network

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Turkish Airlines today announced an order for up to 150 737 MAX airplanes, concluding the discussions initiated in 2025 and supporting the flag carrier's expansion goals.

Boeing and Turkish Airlines Finalize Order for up to 150 737 MAX Jets.

The agreement for the 737 MAX order was finalized in the presence of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president of the Republic of Türkiye.

Turkish Airlines purchased 100 737-8 airplanes and secured options for 50 more 737 MAX jets, making this the airline's largest Boeing single-aisle order. The agreement includes substitution rights for the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX variant, so Turkish Airlines can comfortably serve more passengers on more routes to meet growing demand.

"This agreement marks another significant step in the continued expansion of our fleet. The new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will bring greater efficiency and flexibility to our operations, supporting the extensive network we serve from our hub in Istanbul," said Prof Murat Şeker, Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and the executive committee. "We are pleased to build on our longstanding cooperation with Boeing through an agreement that also supports Türkiye's aviation ecosystem."

Turkish Airlines (including AJet) operates a fleet of more than 200 Boeing airplanes, including the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, 777, 737 Next-Generation and 777 Freighter. By adding more 737-8 jets to its fleet, the airline will leverage the airplane's range, payload flexibility and fuel efficiency to serve high-demand domestic and international routes.

"This order reflects the trust and shared vision that have defined our long-standing partnership with Turkish Airlines," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We're proud to continue our support of Türkiye's aviation ecosystem and Turkish Airlines as it grows its Istanbul-based network, connecting more people and destinations worldwide."

The 737 MAX family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace, enabling lower operating costs and supporting the airline's growth strategy to meet rising travel demand.

Turkish Airlines' 737 MAX purchase builds on its 2025 order for up to 75 787 Dreamliners as part of the global carrier's investment in fleet and network expansion. The agreement is also accompanied by industrial participation, under which Boeing continues its commitment and support of the Turkish aviation ecosystem.

About Turkish Airlines
Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 567 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 358 worldwide destinations as 305 international and 53 domestics in 133 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on FacebookXYouTubeLinkedIn and Instagram.

About Boeing
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

Prof Murat Şeker, Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and the executive committee; His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president of the Republic of Türkiye; and Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, mark the signing of Turkish Airlines' order for up to 150 737 MAX airplanes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-and-turkish-airlines-finalize-order-for-up-to-150-737-max-jets-302887995.html

SOURCE Boeing

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