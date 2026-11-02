Boeing and Icelease Sign Agreement for up to Three 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters

- Agreement covers conversion of one 767-300BCF aircraft and secures options for two more
Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Icelease agreed to an order for one 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) and options for up to two more as the leasing company continues to grow its freighter portfolio.
Induction of the first aircraft is scheduled for Q1 2027, with delivery of the converted aircraft expected in Q2 2027. Boeing will convert the airplanes at ST Engineering's airframe MRO facilities in Singapore.
"This agreement with Boeing to convert up to three Boeing 767 aircraft marks an important milestone for both Icelease and its Dublin-based sister company IAT Leasing," said Sigthor Einarsson, Managing Partner, Icelease. "The history between Icelease and Boeing dates over 20 years and includes a multitude of new aircraft deliveries as well as cargo conversions. The Boeing 767-300BCF will join the growing managed cargo aircraft portfolio of IAT Leasing, which already includes seven Boeing 737-800BCF and other freighters leased to various customers."
"Icelease is an important partner for our Boeing Converted Freighter programs, and this agreement underlines our continued collaboration to meet global cargo demand," said Lindsey Douglas, vice president, Cabin, Modifications, Maintenance and Digital Services. "The 767-300BCF is a proven performer in the cargo industry, and we are confident it will continue to deliver value for many years to come."
Boeing and Icelease marked the occasion with a signing ceremony on Oct. 22, 2026 at Cargo Facts Symposium. The 767-300BCF is the world's most efficient medium widebody converted freighter and has a range of 3,300 nmi with a 57-tonne payload.
About Icelease
Over its 21 years of existence Icelease has built extensive experience in aircraft acquisitions, leasing, operations, finance, and investor relations, and a network of strong relationships with global commercial airlines, aircraft lessors, aircraft brokers, and financial institutions. It shares common majority ownership with its sister company IAT Leasing in Dublin, which has, since its incorporation in late 2023, built an impressive portfolio of around 40 narrow and wide body passenger and cargo aircraft, which are owned by four different equity partners and are leased to airlines around the world.
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Contact:
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SOURCE Boeing